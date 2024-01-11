STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State baseball announced Wednesday that they will start the 2025 season in Puerto Rico.

They will be part of the inaugural Puerto Rico Challenge that will take place from Feb. 13-16, 2025 in Ponce at Francisco “Paquito” Montaner Stadium and in Mayagüez at Isidoro Garcia Stadium.

Other programs participating include UConn, Michigan, Missouri, Rice, Stetson, Villanova and Virginia.

“We are honored to play in the inaugural Puerto Rico Challenge,” said Head Coach Mike Gambino. “It’s a great opportunity for our players to experience another culture with excellent baseball tradition and love for our game while being able to play against strong competition from some of the best teams in college baseball.”

The special advisor to the Puerto Rico Challenge is excited to share the island’s baseball culture with Division 1 college programs.

“The Puerto Rico Challenge is a tremendous opportunity for the island to welcome the best teams in college baseball to our world-class facilities in an incomparably beautiful setting,” said Edwin Rodriguez, Special Advisor to the Puerto Rico Challenge and former Florida Marlins manager. “It’s thrilling to be able to showcase Division I play on our island and our baseball-rich culture, all in the same event.”

This upcoming 2024 season will be the first campaign under new head coach Gambino who was hired in July 2023. The team has 22 returning players from the 2023 season, 10 transfers and nine freshmen.

They finished last season 25-25 overall and 7-16 in the Big Ten.