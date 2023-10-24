STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State basketball earned its first preseason watch list nod with Ace Baldwin Jr. being named a finalist for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year on Oct. 23.

The full list of Penn State players on preseason watch lists is as follows:

Ace Baldwin Jr.: Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award

Here’s a breakdown of the players who have the opportunity to take home awards.

Penn State guard Ace Baldwin Jr. answers questions during Big Ten NCAA college basketball Media Days Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Ace Baldwin Jr.

Ace Baldwin Jr. was named a preseason top 20 finalist for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award on Oct. 24. The award honors the best point guard in Division I men’s collegiate basketball.

This will be Baldwin’s first season as a Nittany Lion after transferring from VCU. Baldwin spent three seasons as a Ram where he was the 2023 Atlantic 10 Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

While at VCU Baldwin accumulated 829 points (10.4 points per game), 419 assists (5.2 assists per game) and 183 steals (2.3 steals per game). Baldwin was the assists leader for VCU all three of his seasons. The Rams appeared in two NCAA Tournaments and one NIT Tournament during Baldwin’s tenure.

On top of the accolades he received last season, Baldwin averaged 12.7 points per game, ranked 15th nationally in assists per game with 5.8 and 19th nationally in steals per game with 2.23.

The date of the award winner announcement has not been revealed yet.