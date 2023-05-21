(WHTM) — For just the second time in program history, Penn State men’s lacrosse is headed to the NCAA Division I national semifinal after the Nittany Lions defeated Army 10-9 in the quarterfinals on Sunday in Annapolis, Maryland.

After starting the game down 2-0, Penn State roared back. They scored six unanswered goals to take take a 6-2 in the middle of the second quarter, and an eventual 7-3 lead into halftime.

But the Black Knights, who downed Maryland in the quarterfinals, countered with a run of their own to cut it to a 10-9 lead with 3:41 to play in the 4th quarter. Both teams had their chances in the final four minutes to put another tally on the board, but the best opportunity came as time expired.

With six seconds remaining in the game and Army in possession of the ball down by one, Nittany Lions freshman Ryan O’Connor landed a huge back check that put the ball on the ground about 12 feet in front of the Penn State’s goal. A giant scrum for the ground ball erupted, until out of the madness, Army’s Jacob Morin scooped it up and fired a quick shot toward the net.

Blinded by the chaos in front of him, Penn State goalie Jack Fracyon didn’t see the shot coming. It hit the back of the net as time expired. With the clock at zero, Penn State stormed the field thinking they had won. However, the game wasn’t over yet.

Army signaled at the referees to check the replay. In order for a goal to count at the end of a quarter, the ball has to be released from the stick before the clock hits zero or the shot clock runs out.

After reviewing the play, it was clear that the ball was still in the back of Morin’s stick. Penn State survived their second straight one-goal game to advance to the semifinals.

The Nittany Lions will now have the toughest test of the entire tournament as they will meet top-seeded Duke on Saturday May 27th at 12:00pm to play for a spot in the national championship.