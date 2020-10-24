Penn State falls to Indiana in overtime, 36-35

BLOOMINGTON, IN – OCTOBER 24: Sean Clifford #14 of the Penn State Nittany Lions runs with the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers in the second quarter of a game at Memorial Stadium on October 24, 2020 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

No. 8 Penn State falls to Indiana, 36-35 in overtime. Indiana’s two point conversion attempt from QB Michael Penix Jr. hits the pileon and is ruled in to win the game for Indiana.

QB Sean Clifford went 24/35 for 238 yards with 3 TDs & 2 INT, plus 119 yards rushing. Jake Pinegar missed two FGs & Jordan Stout missed a 57-yarder that could have won the game at the end of the 4th quarter. RB Noah Cain sidelines after the first possession with an injury, but Penn State still rushed for 250 yards.

Yikes… this PSU offense looks worrisome right now… easy pick from Indiana. Rate your level of concern as the first quarter closes

Penn State trails Indiana 17-7 after the first half. Three costly turnovers for PSU, including two interceptions by QB Sean Clifford. If you're James Franklin, what do you say to this Penn State team in the locker room?

Alright – can Penn State stop the two point conversion attempt??? Based on how this game has gone – I'm gonna guess no