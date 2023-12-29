ATLANTA, Ga. (WHTM) – Penn State head coach James Franklin said that he and the team embrace expectations surrounding the storied program going into Saturday’s Peach Bowl.

“When you’re in a place like Penn State, you embrace the expectations,” said Franklin. “That’s why you came here. That’s for our players, and that’s for the coaches, and that’s for myself. We embrace the high expectations.”

The response came from a question asking Franklin about the team having success in New Year’s Six bowls, but struggling to get over the “Big Ten hump”.

“For us, it’s being appreciative and recognizing what we have done well, but then also taking a deep dive and being very, very transparent and saying where do we need to grow,” Franklin said.

“How do we do better? And how do we attack those things?”

Franklin reiterated the message he has been speaking all season, that Penn State has a focus on consistency.

“I do also know that we take a lot of pride in the consistency and how we’ve been able to play over the majority of our time at Penn State,” Franklin said. “I think sometimes people take that for granted and don’t realize how challenging that is in today’s college football.”

As for the plans for an expanded College Football Playoff scenario starting next season, Franklin is embracing the change.

“This is a situation really in my ten years that we have not been in, and I think that’s going to put us in a very powerful position moving forward,” Franklin said.