HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Penn State football team made a very special visit to some of their biggest fans on Wednesday night as the entire team stopped by Penn State Health Children’s Hospital in Hershey.

They made arts and crafts, played games, and spoke to the kids and their parents throughout the evening’s visit.

And those conversations really opened the eyes of the Nittany Lions.

“I think it’s really good that we got to come out and do this. One, because we are just kind of gicing energy to the kids and the families who are affected here. And then also kind of seeing people go through adversity and understanding that we what we go through on a daily basis is really nothing compared to what a lot of people are going through,” said Hunter Nourzad, a senior center for Penn State.

And just as much as it means to Penn State football, it means just as much to the kids and their families as they continue through treatment.

“This is incredibly transformative for not only our patients here, their families, our community, and therefore, our children’s hospital,” said Yatin Vyas, the Chair of the Department of Pediatrics at Penn State Health. “It’s second-to-none in my opinion.”