HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State Harrisburg will soon add varsity field hockey to its athletic program starting with an NCAA Division III competition in the fall of 2024.

With the addition of field hockey, Penn State Harrisburg will sponsor 17 intercollegiate varsity sports.

The program will compete as a member of the conference established from the future merger of the United East and Colonial States Athletic Conferences (CSAC).

“We’ve had a strong interest level in the sport of field hockey from prospective students for many years, as well as students currently enrolled,” said Penn State Harrisburg Director of Athletics Rahsaan Carlton. ”It’s an immensely popular sport locally and in the greater Mid-Atlantic region. With the recent addition of our multi-sport turf facility and new competitive opportunities due to our conference merger, we’re very excited to add it to our current list of varsity sport programs.”

The university says the team will practice and compete at the college’s multipurpose turf field. Plans are underway to expand the complex to include permanent bleachers, public restrooms, a press box, team storage, and a concession stand.

The renovations will be funded by the Penn State Harrisburg student facility fee, according to the university.

A search for a full-time head coach is underway and the team roster will have 25-30 players recruited by the new coach.