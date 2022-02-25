MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State Harrisburg Men’s Basketball wants to finish what they started in 2020.

The Nittany Lions won their first conference title in program history that year, earning a berth in the NCAA Division III National Tournament.

Before the coronavirus pandemic cut that tourney short, Penn State Harrisburg won their first round game against Johns Hopkins. Penn State Harrisburg went on to lose in the second round to Yeshiva, failing to advance out of their starting pod.

Days later, the entire world went on pause due to the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, and sports all halted at all levels across the country.

Penn State Harrisburg then lost the entire 2021 season due to the pandemic.

So in 2022, the goals are clear: keep playing basketball for as long as possible with a group of guys that’s pretty special. This season, Penn State Harrisburg is 21-3, trying to get back what they lost the last two seasons. A chance to play for a title, and behave like champions.

Penn State Harrisburg is in the United East Tournament Semifinals against St. Mary’s (Md.) on Friday night. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. at Lancaster Bible College. To watch the live stream of the game, click here.