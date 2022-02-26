MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State Harrisburg is on to the United East Conference Championship after the team’s 77-67 victory over St. Mary’s College in the semifinals.

This is the second straight season that the Nittany Lions have advanced to the conference championship. The 2021 season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, However, in 2020, Penn State Harrisburg won its first-ever conference title and earned a national tournament berth.

Against St. Mary’s on Friday night, Nate Curry poured in a game-high 25 points on 80 percent shooting from the floor and grabbed 10 rebounds, while Donyae Baylor-Carroll netted 20 points and dished out a team-high four assists. Brandon Coleman also flirted with a double-double, finishing with 13 points and eight boards.

Penn State Harrisburg will now face Lancaster Bible College in the conference championship. LBC is hosting the tournament.

Lancaster Bible and Penn State Harrisburg split their regular season meetings. On January 19, Penn State Harrisburg was victorious 93-76; but LBC has the most recent victory just one week ago. To end the regular season, Lancaster Bible defeated PSU HBG 72-57. It was just the third loss on the year for the Nittany Lions, who are now 22-3 on the year.

The United East Conference Championship is on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. at Lancaster Bible College.