MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — After winning back-to-back conference championships, Penn State Harrisburg is headed to the big dance for the second time. The Lions will face No. 9 St. Joseph (Conn.) (26-1) in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The Lions (23-3) won their second consecutive United East Championship on Saturday night to clinch the league’s automatic qualifier. Penn State Harrisburg defeated Lancaster Bible College 85-52.

Penn State Harrisburg will play it’s first and possible second round games at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) in Massachusetts, as revealed by the tournament selection committee on Monday.

In the other first round matchup in this section of the bracket, WPI (24-2) will host Vassar (18-8). The winners of each first round game will then play in the second round at WPI on Saturday, March 5.

What this means for the Penn State Harrisburg Program

All tournament games leading up to the national semifinals will be played on the campuses of the competing institutions.

Penn State Harrisburg will face St. Joe’s in the first round on Friday, March 4 at 3:50 p.m.