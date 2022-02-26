MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State Harrisburg Men’s Basketball won back-to-back conference championships, and punched their ticket to the NCAA Division III National Tournament. The Nittany Lions won the United East Conference Championship 85-52 over Lancaster Bible College on Saturday.

Penn State Harrisburg (23-3) avenged last weekend’s regular-season finale loss to Lancaster Bible (20-7) by trouncing the Chargers in the 2022 United East Championship Game to secure the program’s second consecutive conference title and clinch a spot in the NCAA Tournament for second time.

Nate Curry was named the United East Tournament most valuable player (MVP) after scoring a game-high 25 points on 11-of-13 shooting, while Donyae Baylor-Carroll poured in 23 points of his own. Pedro Rodriguez was the third player to reach double figures with 11 points.

As conference champions, Penn State Harrisburg receives an automatic bid into the NCAA Division III National Tournament. The selection show is on Monday, February 28 at 12:30 p.m. streamed live on NCAA.com.

The NCAA championship game will be March 19 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Arena in Fort Wayne, Indiana.