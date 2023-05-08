(WHTM) — Penn State men’s lacrosse earned the fifth-overall seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament and will face Princeton in their first-round matchup.

The Nittany Lions (9-4) are coming off a Big Ten Tournament loss to Michigan, who later won the conference championship. But Penn State is still one of the most dangerous teams in the field, winning their last four regular season games, all of which were against top-25 opponents.

Meanwhile, the Tigers (8-6) are headed into the NCAA Tournament after winning the Ivy League Conference championship over Yale.

The winner between Penn State/Princeton will move on to the quarterfinals to face the winner of Maryland/Army West Point in Annapolis, Maryland.

Princeton has won six national champions in their history, most of which came in their dominant run in the 1990’s under head coach Bill Tierney, including a three-peat from 1996-98.

Penn State has never made it to an NCAA title game in men’s lacrosse, but they are making their sixth appearance in the NCAA Tournament. They reached the final four once in their history in 2019, but fell to Yale.

And they’ve also never beaten the Tigers. PSU is 0-3 all-time against Princeton, but they last time they squared off was in 1998.

Duke is the favorite in this year’s tournament. The Blue Devils are the number-one overall seed in the field and received the only first-round bye.

Penn State and Princeton will square off in the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Sunday May 14th at 7:30pm, and as the higher-seed in the tournament, the Nittany Lions have earned the right to host the game at Panzer Stadium.