NASSAU, Bahamas (WHTM) – The Penn State men’s basketball team finished its Bahamans exhibition games with a 103-77 win over University of Victoria (Canada) on Thursday, leaving the Baha Mar Hoops Summer League with a 2-0 record.

“I liked how we started the game with our defense and I thought offensively, pretty much for most of the game, we played the right way, we got each other shots and attacked the paint,” said Head Coach Mike Rhoades.

Kanye Clary was the star for the blue and white with 22 points, shooting 10-for-13 from the field. Clary also contributed five rebounds and five assists. The Virginia Beach, Virginia native was one of five Nittany Lions to post double figures.

Zach Hicks also added 19 points in the effort with 71.4 percent shooting from 3-point range.

Nick Kern Jr. followed with 16 points and six rebounds. Puff Johnson put up 15 points and six boards. Leo O’ Boyle also had double digits with 10 points.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Ace Baldwin Jr. was good for 10 assists and a team-high four steals.

Penn State was 58.9 percent from the field and 40.7 percent in three-point shooting. The Nittany Lions grabbed 28 assists on 43 completed field goals.

On defense, Penn State was able to keep Victoria to a 35.1 field goal percentage and accumulated 22 points on 18 of Victoria’s turnovers.

Penn State will compete next in November at the ESPN Events Invitational starting on Nov. 23 against Texas A&M in Kissimmee, Florida.