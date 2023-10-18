STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State men’s basketball announced its 2023-24 promotional schedule Tuesday.
The Nittany Lions will play 15 games at the Bryce Jordan Center this season, with the opening matchup set for Nov. 6 against Delaware State. The full season matchup schedule can be found here.
The promotional events for the 2023-24 season are as follows:
Nov. 6 vs. Delaware State – Season Opener
Nov. 10 vs. Lehigh – Military Appreciation
Dec. 2 vs. Bucknell – Schuylkill County Day
- An ode to Mahanoy City, Pa. native head coach Mike Rhoades
Dec. 9 vs. Ohio State – Big Ten Home Opener
- Student shirt giveaway
Dec. 21 vs. Le Moyne – Kids under 12 get in free
Dec. 29 vs. Rider – Kids under 12 get in free
Jan. 7 vs. Michigan – The Palestra Game
- Wear White
Jan. 10 vs. Northwestern – Student Org Night, Centre County Night
- Head coach Mike Rhoades will make a monetary donation to the student organization with the most attendees.
Jan. 27 vs. Minnesota – THON Game
- Student shirt giveaway
Feb. 8 vs. Iowa – Faculty & Staff Appreciation
Feb. 21 vs. Illinois – Return to Rec
- Wear White
Feb. 24 vs. Indiana – Coaches vs. Cancer Game, Alumni Day
March 10 vs. Maryland – Senior Day Presented by the Penn State Alumni Association and Team Ream Day
As a note, the Return to Rec game on Feb. 21 against Illinois is exclusive to season ticket holders. Single-game ticket sales started yesterday, with season ticket holders having priority.
The men’s basketball regular season will conclude on March 10 at home against Maryland. The Big Ten Tournament will start March 13.