STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State men’s basketball announced its 2023-24 promotional schedule Tuesday.

The Nittany Lions will play 15 games at the Bryce Jordan Center this season, with the opening matchup set for Nov. 6 against Delaware State. The full season matchup schedule can be found here.

The promotional events for the 2023-24 season are as follows:

Nov. 6 vs. Delaware State – Season Opener

Nov. 10 vs. Lehigh – Military Appreciation

Dec. 2 vs. Bucknell – Schuylkill County Day

An ode to Mahanoy City, Pa. native head coach Mike Rhoades

Dec. 9 vs. Ohio State – Big Ten Home Opener

Student shirt giveaway

Dec. 21 vs. Le Moyne – Kids under 12 get in free

Dec. 29 vs. Rider – Kids under 12 get in free

Jan. 7 vs. Michigan – The Palestra Game

Wear White

Jan. 10 vs. Northwestern – Student Org Night, Centre County Night

Head coach Mike Rhoades will make a monetary donation to the student organization with the most attendees.

Jan. 27 vs. Minnesota – THON Game

Student shirt giveaway

Feb. 8 vs. Iowa – Faculty & Staff Appreciation

Feb. 21 vs. Illinois – Return to Rec

Wear White

Feb. 24 vs. Indiana – Coaches vs. Cancer Game, Alumni Day

March 10 vs. Maryland – Senior Day Presented by the Penn State Alumni Association and Team Ream Day

As a note, the Return to Rec game on Feb. 21 against Illinois is exclusive to season ticket holders. Single-game ticket sales started yesterday, with season ticket holders having priority.

The men’s basketball regular season will conclude on March 10 at home against Maryland. The Big Ten Tournament will start March 13.