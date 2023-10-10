(WHTM) – The Penn State Nittany Lions men’s basketball team is returning to the “World’s Most Famous Arena” later this year.

The program announced Tuesday that the Nittany Lions will face off against Georgia Tech in Madison Square Garden on December 16 for a noon tip-off.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It’ll be the first time Penn State has faced Georgia Tech since 2016. The Nittany Lions have a 3-1 record against the Yellow Jackets program.

This will be the first time Penn State has played at Madison Square Garden since winning the 2018 NIT championship.

Penn State section tickets will be available with information coming at a later date.

The Nittany Lions season begins on November 6 when Delaware State comes to the Bryce Jordan Center.