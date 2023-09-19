STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Penn State men’s basketball team announced its 2023-24 schedule on Tuesday, which consists of 17 home games.

The Nittany Lions will be under the guidance of first-year Head Coach and Lebanon Valley College graduate Mike Rhoades. The season will tipoff on Monday, Nov. 6 with a matchup against Delaware State at the Bryce Jordan Center.

The first away game for the Lions will take place at the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Florida from Nov. 23-26. Their first game of the trip will be against Texas A&M on Thanksgiving for a rematch of last season’s first round NCAA Tournament game.

Penn State will begin Big Ten play on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at Maryland. Its first in-conference home game will be held on Dec. 9 with Ohio State visiting.

A highlight of the season will be Penn State returning to The Palestra in Philadelphia on Sunday, Jan. 7 where the Lions will host Michigan. This will be the fourth time the Nittany Lions have hosted Big Ten games inside the historic “Cathedral of College Basketball.”

Previously, Penn State downed Michigan State in the venue in 2017 and Iowa in 2020 before falling to Purdue in the 2023 special event. This will be the Nittany Lions’ 62nd game inside The Palestra, with the tradition dating back to 1927.

The regular season will wrap up with a game against Maryland on Sunday, March 10. The 2024 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament will begin on Wednesday, March 13 and run until Sunday, March 17 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The full 2023-24 Penn State Men’s Basketball schedule is as follows:

Date Opponent Nov. 6 vs. Delaware State Nov. 10 vs. Lehigh Nov. 14 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) Nov. 17 vs. Morehead State Nov. 23 at Texas A&M (ESPN Events Invitational) Nov. 24 Butler or Florida Atlantic (ESPN Events Invitational) Nov. 26 (ESPN Events Invitational) Dec. 2 vs. Bucknell Dec. 6 at Maryland* Dec. 9 vs. Ohio State* Dec. 21 vs. Le Moyne Dec. 29 vs. Rider Jan. 4 at Michigan State* Jan. 7 vs. Michigan* Jan. 10 vs. Northwestern* Jan. 13 at Purdue* Jan. 16 vs. Wisconsin* Jan. 20 at Ohio State* Jan. 27 vs. Minnesota* Jan. 31 at Rutgers* Feb. 3 at Indiana* Feb. 8 vs. Iowa* Feb. 11 at Northwestern* Feb. 14 vs. Michigan State* Feb. 17 at Nebraska* Feb. 21 vs. Illinois* Feb. 21 vs. Indiana* Feb. 27 at Iowa* March 2 at Minnesota* March 10 vs. Maryland* March 13 Big Ten Tournament * Indicates Big Ten matchup

Tipoff times and where to watch the games on TV will be released in the upcoming weeks.

Season tickets are available here, while single-game tickets and student seating will go on sale in the upcoming weeks.

Tickets for the Michigan game at The Palestra will also go on sale at a later time with season ticket holders and Nittany Lion Club members receiving the option to purchase tickets before the general public.

Penn State finished last season 23-14 overall and 10-10 in Big Ten action. The Nittany Lions made it to the Championship game before being defeated by No. 1 Purdue 67-65. Penn State made it to the second round of the NCAA tournament where they lost to No. 2 Texas, 71-66.

This will be Coach Rhoades’ first season leading the Lions after being hired on March 29 to replace Micah Shrewsberry. Rhoades spent six years as the head coach at VCU before coming to Penn State. There, he led the Rams to three NCAA Tournament appearances and finished his tenure with a 129-60 overall record.

Last season, Rhoades coached the Rams to be the Atlantic 10 regular-season champs and tournament champions.

This season marks a new era for Penn State men’s basketball as they navigate new leadership.