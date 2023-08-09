NASSAU, Bahamas (WHTM) – The Penn State men’s basketball team downed the Bahamas Pirates 113-65 Tuesday to open the Bahamas Foreign Tour with the Baha Mar Hoops Summer League.

“Good first game,” said Head Coach Mike Rhoades. “A lot of guys contributed, and we played a lot of different rotations and lineups. Great to see we had 26 assists, that means we’re playing the right way.”

Five Penn State players posted double figures with Nick Kern Jr. leading with 17 points, shooting 8-for-9 from the field and adding seven rebounds.

All 13 players saw action with a cumulative 26 assists and 40 made field goals on offense while the defense forced 33 turnovers from the Bahamas.

D’Marco Dunn had a strong performance, coming in second with 16 points and three 3-pointers. Kaney Clary contributed seven-assists, a team-high, with five rebounds and 13 points. Puff Johnson and Jameel Brown also accumulated 13 points.

Zach Hicks led with 12 rebounds for the blue and white and Demetrius Lilly and Leo O’Boyle had eight boards a piece.

Penn State was effective in the paint, grabbing 60 of their points in the free throw lane. The Nittany Lions held the Pirates to a 31.8 percent clip from the field and 16.7 percent from the 3-point range. Penn State only turned the ball over 13 times.

The Nittany Lions will play their final exhibition game with the Baha Mar Hoops Summer League tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. against the University of Victoria (Canada).