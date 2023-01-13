STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Just a month after being crowned 1A football state champions, the Erby brothers got their biggest college offer yet.

Penn State offered Alex, a 6-4 junior three star quarterback, and Andrew, a three start offensive and defensive lineman on Friday morning. The brothers, coached by their father Andrew Erby Sr., won their second state championship together in a 22-8 win over Union, and the program’s fourth in the last 15 years.

For Alex, it’s his 12th offer, with Big Ten schools Nebraska, Maryland and Minnesota already offering along with local schools Pitt and Temple. For Andrew, it’s his 10th offer, with many of the same schools offering both of the brothers together.