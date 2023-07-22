SCRANTON, Pa. (WHTM) — It might be a dead period for Penn State football before training camp, but the Nittany Lions are staying busy in the best way possible.

Through Sean Clifford’s Limitless NIL collective, Penn State players put on the second annual Nittany Lion Summer Impact Camp in Scranton, giving more than 300 kids the chance to work out with current Penn State players. Our sister station WBRE was there to capture the action as the Nittany Lions got to have fun and make an impact on the kids.

“Yeah I mean the biggest thing is giving back,” redshirt junior center Nick Dawkins said. “We ran this camp last year, we did the Jahan Dotson camp last week.”

“It’s just great to give back and get our teammates to show the great side of NIL,” Dawkins said. “Giving back to the community, interacting with the kids, getting firsthand engagement with the kids I think is important.”

“It means the world,” junior linebacker Curtis Jacobs said. “This next generation is what’s going to push the game forward so I’m excited to be out here, I’m excited to have fun with the kids, I really grew to love this community. I really love this community around here.”

“It just feels good to be out here with the guys and give back to the community and the kids having a good time,” redshirt senior running back Trey Potts said. “Just show them the ropes with some football things and have some fun out here.”

The free clinic was run by more than a dozen Penn State players and featured kids from 5th to 8th grade.