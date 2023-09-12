(WHTM) – Penn State is well-represented in the NFL. Here’s how former Nittany Lions players who saw action performed in week one.
Jesse Luketa, LB – Arizona Cardinals (Sept. 10 at Washington)
- Three tackles
Arnold Ebiketie, OLB – Atlanta Falcons (Sept. 10 vs. Carolina)
- One tackle
Odafe Oweh, LB – Baltimore Ravens (Sept. 10 vs. Houston)
- Three tackles
Jordan Stout, P – Baltimore Ravens
- Five punts, 249 total yards with a long of 67 yards
- Two punt returns totaling 24 yards.
Miles Sanders, RB – Carolina Panthers (Sept. 10 at Atlanta)
- 18 rushing attempts for 72 yards, two rushing first downs
- Four catches for 26 yards
Jaquan Brisker, DB – Chicago Bears (Sept. 10 vs. Green Bay)
- Seven tackles
- One pass defended
Nick Scott, DB – Cincinnati Bengals (Sept. 10 at Cleveland)
- 11 tackles (four solo)
Micah Parsons, LB – Dallas Cowboys (Sept. 10 at New York Giants)
- Three tackles (two solo)
- One sack
Mike Gesicki, TE – New England Patriots (Sept. 10 vs. Philadelphia)
- Three receptions for 36 receiving yards (long of 17 yards)
Juwan Johnson, TE – New Orleans Saints (Sept. 10 vs. Tennessee)
- Three receptions for 36 receiving yards (long of 27 yards)
Saquon Barkley, RB – New York Giants (Sept. 10 vs. Dallas)
- 12 rushing attempts for 51 yards
Pat Freiermuth, TE – Pittsburgh Steelers (Sept. 10 vs. San Francisco)
- 1 three-yard touchdown
Allen Robinson, WR – Pittsburgh Steelers
- Five receptions for 64 yards
Chris Godwin, WR – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sept. 10 at Minnesota)
- Five receptions for 51 yards
Jahan Dotson, WR – Washington Commanders (Sept. 10 vs. Arizona)
- Five receptions for 40 yards