(WHTM) – Penn State is well-represented in the NFL. Here’s how former Nittany Lions players who saw action performed in week one.

Jesse Luketa, LB – Arizona Cardinals (Sept. 10 at Washington)

  • Three tackles

Arnold Ebiketie, OLB – Atlanta Falcons (Sept. 10 vs. Carolina)

  • One tackle

Odafe Oweh, LB – Baltimore Ravens (Sept. 10 vs. Houston)

  • Three tackles

Jordan Stout, P – Baltimore Ravens

  • Five punts, 249 total yards with a long of 67 yards
  • Two punt returns totaling 24 yards.

Miles Sanders, RB – Carolina Panthers (Sept. 10 at Atlanta)

  • 18 rushing attempts for 72 yards, two rushing first downs
  • Four catches for 26 yards

Jaquan Brisker, DB – Chicago Bears (Sept. 10 vs. Green Bay)

  • Seven tackles
  • One pass defended

Nick Scott, DB – Cincinnati Bengals (Sept. 10 at Cleveland)

  • 11 tackles (four solo)

Micah Parsons, LB – Dallas Cowboys (Sept. 10 at New York Giants)

  • Three tackles (two solo)
  • One sack

Mike Gesicki, TE – New England Patriots (Sept. 10 vs. Philadelphia)

  • Three receptions for 36 receiving yards (long of 17 yards)

Juwan Johnson, TE – New Orleans Saints (Sept. 10 vs. Tennessee)

  • Three receptions for 36 receiving yards (long of 27 yards)

Saquon Barkley, RB – New York Giants (Sept. 10 vs. Dallas)

  • 12 rushing attempts for 51 yards

Pat Freiermuth, TE – Pittsburgh Steelers (Sept. 10 vs. San Francisco)

  • 1 three-yard touchdown

Allen Robinson, WR – Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Five receptions for 64 yards

Chris Godwin, WR – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sept. 10 at Minnesota)

  • Five receptions for 51 yards

Jahan Dotson, WR – Washington Commanders (Sept. 10 vs. Arizona)

  • Five receptions for 40 yards