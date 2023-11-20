(WHTM) – As the latter part of the NFL season continues, many former Penn State players continue to represent the blue and white on the largest football stage in the world.
Here’s how all former Nittany Lions active in the NFL performed in Week 11.
Odafe Oweh, OLB – Baltimore Ravens (vs. Cincinnati)
- 3 solo tackles
- 1 sack
Jordan Stout, P – Baltimore Ravens
- 4 punts for 138 net yards with a long of 56 yards
Miles Sanders, RB – Carolina Panthers (vs. Dallas)
- 11 attempts for 50 yards
- 1 reception for 2 yards
Jaquan Brisker, DB – Chicago Bears (at Detroit)
- 6 tackles (5 solo)
Micah Parsons, LB – Dallas Cowboys (at Carolina)
- 6 tackles (2 solo)
- 2.5 sacks
Austin Johnson, DL – Los Angeles Chargers (at Green Bay)
- 2 tackles (1 solo)
Saquon Barkley, RB – New York Giants (at Washington)
- 14 attempts for 83 yards with a long of 36 yards
- 4 receptions for 57 yards with a long of 24 yards
Adrian Amos, S – New York Jets (at Buffalo)
- 4 tackles (1 solo)
Pat Freiemuth, TE – Pittsburgh Steelers (at Cleveland)
- 1 reception for 7 yards
Allen Robinson, WR – Pittsburgh Steelers
- 3 receptions for 20 yards with a long of 11 yards
Joey Porter Jr., CB – Pittsburgh Steelers
- 5 tackles (5 solo)
- 1 pass defended
Ji’Ayir Brown, S – San Fransisco 49ers (vs. Tampa Bay)
- 4 tackles (2 solo)
- 1 interception
- 3 passes defended
Chris Godwin, WR – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at San Fransisco)
- 6 receptions for 39 yards with a long of 11 yards
Jahan Dotson, WR – Washington Commanders (vs. New York Giants)
- 3 receptions for 23 yards with a long of 12 yards
- 1 touchdown