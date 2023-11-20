(WHTM) – As the latter part of the NFL season continues, many former Penn State players continue to represent the blue and white on the largest football stage in the world.

Here’s how all former Nittany Lions active in the NFL performed in Week 11.

Odafe Oweh, OLB – Baltimore Ravens (vs. Cincinnati)

3 solo tackles

1 sack

Jordan Stout, P – Baltimore Ravens

4 punts for 138 net yards with a long of 56 yards

Miles Sanders, RB – Carolina Panthers (vs. Dallas)

11 attempts for 50 yards

1 reception for 2 yards

Jaquan Brisker, DB – Chicago Bears (at Detroit)

6 tackles (5 solo)

Micah Parsons, LB – Dallas Cowboys (at Carolina)

6 tackles (2 solo)

2.5 sacks

Austin Johnson, DL – Los Angeles Chargers (at Green Bay)

2 tackles (1 solo)

Saquon Barkley, RB – New York Giants (at Washington)

14 attempts for 83 yards with a long of 36 yards

4 receptions for 57 yards with a long of 24 yards

Adrian Amos, S – New York Jets (at Buffalo)

4 tackles (1 solo)

Pat Freiemuth, TE – Pittsburgh Steelers (at Cleveland)

1 reception for 7 yards

Allen Robinson, WR – Pittsburgh Steelers

3 receptions for 20 yards with a long of 11 yards

Joey Porter Jr., CB – Pittsburgh Steelers

5 tackles (5 solo)

1 pass defended

Ji’Ayir Brown, S – San Fransisco 49ers (vs. Tampa Bay)

4 tackles (2 solo)

1 interception

3 passes defended

Chris Godwin, WR – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at San Fransisco)

6 receptions for 39 yards with a long of 11 yards

Jahan Dotson, WR – Washington Commanders (vs. New York Giants)