(WHTM) – A New Year means more football action. Although many football fans may be focused on the College Football Playoffs and the Bowl games, there is plenty of action happening in the NFL.

Here’s how former Penn State players performed in Week 17 of the 2023-24 NFL season:

Arnold Ebiketie, LB – Atlanta Falcons (at Chicago)

1 solo tackle

1 pass defended

Odafe Oweh, LB – Baltimore Ravens (vs. Miami)

1 solo tackle

1 sack

Jordan Stout, P – Baltimore Ravens

2 punts for 71 yards, long of 38 yards

DaQuan Jones, DT – Buffalo Bills (vs. New England)

2 assisted tackles

Connor McGovern, G – Buffalo Bills

1 fumble recovered

Miles Sanders, RB – Carolina Panthers (at Jacksonville)

2 attempts for 10 yards

2 receptions for 12 yards

Yetur Gross-Matos, DE – Carolina Panthers

3 combined tackles (1 solo)

1 sack

Jaquan Brisker, S – Chicago Bears (vs. Atlanta)

5 combines tackles (4 solo)

Micah Parsons, LB – Dallas Cowboys (vs. Detroit)

5 tackles (3 solo)

Sean Clifford, QB – Green Bay Packers (at Minnesota)

1 for 1 for 37 yards

2 rushing attempts for -2 yards

Brenton Strange, TE – Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. Carolina)

1 reception for 1 yard

Parker Washington, WR – Jacksonville Jaguars

1 reception for 2 yards

Austin Johnson, DL – Los Angeles Chargers (at Denver)

1 assisted tackle

Mike Gesicki, TE – New England Patriots (at Buffalo)

4 receptions for 35 yards, long of 14 yards

PJ Mustipher, DT – New Orleans Saints (at Tampa Bay)

1 tackle

Juwan Johnson, TE – New Orleans Saints

8 receptions for 90 yards and 1 touchdown

Saquon Barkley, RB – New York Giants (vs. Los Angeles Rams)

12 attempts for 39 yards

3 receptions for 19 yards

Pat Freiermuth, TE – Pittsburgh Steelers (at Seattle)

3 receptions for 44 yards

Joey Porter Jr., CB – Pittsburgh Steelers

1 solo tackle

1 pass defended

Kevin Givens, DT – San Francisco 49ers (at Washington)

1 assisted tackle

Chris Godwin, WR – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. New Orleans)

3 receptions for 81 yards and 1 touchdown

Tariq Castro-Field, CB – Washington Commanders (vs. San Francisco)