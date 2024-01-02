(WHTM) – A New Year means more football action. Although many football fans may be focused on the College Football Playoffs and the Bowl games, there is plenty of action happening in the NFL.
Here’s how former Penn State players performed in Week 17 of the 2023-24 NFL season:
Arnold Ebiketie, LB – Atlanta Falcons (at Chicago)
- 1 solo tackle
- 1 pass defended
Odafe Oweh, LB – Baltimore Ravens (vs. Miami)
- 1 solo tackle
- 1 sack
Jordan Stout, P – Baltimore Ravens
- 2 punts for 71 yards, long of 38 yards
DaQuan Jones, DT – Buffalo Bills (vs. New England)
- 2 assisted tackles
Connor McGovern, G – Buffalo Bills
- 1 fumble recovered
Miles Sanders, RB – Carolina Panthers (at Jacksonville)
- 2 attempts for 10 yards
- 2 receptions for 12 yards
Yetur Gross-Matos, DE – Carolina Panthers
- 3 combined tackles (1 solo)
- 1 sack
Jaquan Brisker, S – Chicago Bears (vs. Atlanta)
- 5 combines tackles (4 solo)
Micah Parsons, LB – Dallas Cowboys (vs. Detroit)
- 5 tackles (3 solo)
Sean Clifford, QB – Green Bay Packers (at Minnesota)
- 1 for 1 for 37 yards
- 2 rushing attempts for -2 yards
Brenton Strange, TE – Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. Carolina)
- 1 reception for 1 yard
Parker Washington, WR – Jacksonville Jaguars
- 1 reception for 2 yards
Austin Johnson, DL – Los Angeles Chargers (at Denver)
- 1 assisted tackle
Mike Gesicki, TE – New England Patriots (at Buffalo)
- 4 receptions for 35 yards, long of 14 yards
PJ Mustipher, DT – New Orleans Saints (at Tampa Bay)
- 1 tackle
Juwan Johnson, TE – New Orleans Saints
- 8 receptions for 90 yards and 1 touchdown
Saquon Barkley, RB – New York Giants (vs. Los Angeles Rams)
- 12 attempts for 39 yards
- 3 receptions for 19 yards
Pat Freiermuth, TE – Pittsburgh Steelers (at Seattle)
- 3 receptions for 44 yards
Joey Porter Jr., CB – Pittsburgh Steelers
- 1 solo tackle
- 1 pass defended
Kevin Givens, DT – San Francisco 49ers (at Washington)
- 1 assisted tackle
Chris Godwin, WR – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. New Orleans)
- 3 receptions for 81 yards and 1 touchdown
Tariq Castro-Field, CB – Washington Commanders (vs. San Francisco)
- 3 tackles (1 solo)