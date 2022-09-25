STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — After starting the season unranked, Penn State has ascended to become one of the best teams in college football, landing up at No. 11 in the latest AP Poll, up three spots from last week.

The Nittany Lions (4-0) are coming off a 33-14 win at home over Central Michigan and continue to impress with their running game and stout defense.

Three other programs are ranked in this week’s poll: Ohio State (#3), Michigan (#4) and Minnesota (#21).

Penn State is knocking on the door to have their second consecutive season ranked inside the top ten. James Franklin and company have also registered Power 5 wins on the road against Purdue and Auburn.

The Nittany Lions are now entering their conference slate as they square off against Northwestern on Saturday. Depending on what happens in that game and around the college football world, it could set up a top-ten matchup the following week as Penn State travels to Ann Arbor to square off against Michigan.