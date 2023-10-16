STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State University has announced the architect, construction manager and consultant who will take the reigns on the multi-year, multi-phase Beaver Stadium Renovations.

The renovations will begin with the conclusion of the 2024 Penn State football season. It will focus on improving safety and security, including crowd traffic control and addressing field lighting performance. The project will also give Penn State the ability to host a College Football Playoff game beginning in 2024 through the installation of new pipes and other upgrades that will allow the building to be occupied even when temperatures are below freezing.

Fans can also expect to see improved restrooms, upgraded concessions, Wi-Fi and cellular upgrades and additional seating options.

The construction is expected to begin in January 2025 and conclude ahead of the 2027 football season. The Nittany Lions will still play at Beaver Stadium for the 2025 and 2026 football seasons.

This project has been financed by Intercollegiate Athletics and uses no tuition dollars or educational budget.

Penn State has selected global design firm Populous as the architect for their background in creating iconic shared human experiences that serve campuses and communities around the world, according to a university press release. Some of their previous projects include the renovated Kyle Field at Texas A&M University and the new Buffalo Bills stadium, which is currently under construction.

A joint venture of Barton Malow, AECOM Hunt and Alexander Building Construction has been named as construction manger. University officials said they chose these three companies as they are known to have a rich history of working together on multiple athletic facilities over the past 20 years.

“This project has been years in the making; to renovate Beaver Stadium is a passion project for many of us,” Scott Mull, project executive from Barton Malow and Penn State alum, said. “Our team is eager to deliver a revitalized facility with fan-facing innovation and premium amenities while still honoring and preserving the legacy and traditions of Penn State football.”

Nations Group, a representative firm who specializes in assisting universities with the project development and construction management phase of athletic projects, has been retained by the University as a consultant for the project.