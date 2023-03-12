(WHTM) — Penn State is going dancing! The Nittany Lions earned a ten-seed in the NCAA Tournament and will meet seventh-seeded Texas A&M in the opening round of the Midwest Region in Des Moines, Iowa.

Penn State (22-13) is one of the hottest teams heading into the tournament. The Nittany Lions grinded out three close games in the Big Ten Tournament to reach the championship game. They fell to Purdue 67-65 in the final on Sunday as the last game to end before the NCAA Selection Show.

Texas A&M (25-9) also reached their conference championship, but lost to Alabama in the title game. The Aggies are a dangerous opening round opponent as they are 4-1 against ranked teams this season. They defeated. Alabama, who earned the number one overall seed in the tournament, in the regular season finale.

This marks the first time since 2011 that Penn State has made it into the NCAA Tournament. The Nittany Lions will face Texas A&M on Thursday Mar. 16.