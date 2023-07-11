STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State appointed new head baseball coach Mike Gambino on July 3. Gambino comes to Happy Valley after 13 years at the helm of his alma mater Boston College.

“I hope I’m a good fit for Penn State,” said Gambino on Tuesday. “To me, being able to continue to build something out, there’s a really good foundation here that’s been laid. To me, that’s exciting to be a part of.”

Gambino has two main focuses heading into his new position. The former Eagle wants to round out the roster with a focus on the transfer portal and dive into player development.

Jokingly, Gambino noted that one of the first priorities is finding out where the baseballs are.

Gambino believes there is a good foundation at Penn State. The team finished 25-25 overall last season, going 7-16 in Big Ten play. The team finished second to last in the conference, so Gambino has a lot of work to do to turn the program around.

The new coach plans to recruit the Keystone State heavily because he believes the high school players in Pennsylvania are promising.

“We want to recruit the state hard,” Gambino said. “We want to be everywhere in the state. We want to make it really hard for any kid in the state to leave.”

Gambino believes Pennsylvania is a hot spot for baseball talent.

“The state of Pennsylvania has great baseball,” Gambino said. “The high school baseball in this state and the players in the state are unbelievable.”

Gambino also wants to work with players that want to go to the major leagues. This year, Jay Harry, a Nittany Lion shortstop, was drafted in the sixth round of the 2023 MLB Draft. At Boston College, Gambino saw six major league debuts across six years. Gambino wants that same success at Penn State.

“We want millionaires coming out of this program,” Gambino said. “I want kids that want to play in the big leagues.”

At Boston College, Gambino led his team to two NCAA Regional appearances and an NCAA Super Regional appearance. At Penn State, Gambino wants to take the program to the College World Series, and he wants to be able to host a regional.

Gambino has high hopes for the future of Penn State baseball and will be looking to add players to his roster that will buy into his vision for the program.