COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WHTM) – Penn State women’s basketball guard Leilani Kapinus was chosen to be a part of the 2023 USA 3×3 Nations League team today.

“We’re thrilled for Leilani to be recognized by Team USA through 3×3,” said Lady Lion Head Coach Carolyn Kieger. “She has been working really hard over the past three years, and I am very excited for her to reap the benefits of her hard work.”

Keiger said the team has been practicing 3×3 in the summer, so she believes Kapinus is ready to represent Team USA.

The FIBA 3×3 U23 Nations League Americas Conference in Rancagua, Chile will be the junior’s international debut. The event features six three-game tournaments across seven days. It begins July 24 and runs until July 30. The top team from each of the 13 conference events being hosted across the world will qualify for the FIBA 3×3 U23 Nations League Final, which will be held from Sept. 13-15 in Mongolia.

Training begins Wednesday and runs until Friday before the team heads to Chile.

“I feel so honored to be selected to represent my country in the 3×3 U23 Nations League,” said Kapinus. “It truly is a special feeling to wear the letters USA across my chest. This really is a dream come true for me.”

This past season Kapinus lead Penn State in rebounding, steals and blocks, finishing third in scoring, assists and made free throws. The Madison, Wisconsin native earned All-Big Ten Defensive Team recognition from the league’s coaches and the media. Kapinus also received All-Big Ten Honorable Mention accolades from the conference media.

Kapinus will join six other NCAA Division I student-athletes on the roster who will be coached by Christina Batastini, a former assistant on the USA U24 3×3 Women’s Series team.

The 2023 3×3 U23 Nations League will be live streamed on YouTube.