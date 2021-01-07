Penn State’s Jahan Dotson to return for 2021 season

Multiple Penn State players have entered the transfer portal this offseason, but fans finally got some good news.

Receiver Jahan Dotson announced he’ll be returning to Happy Valley for the 2021 season.

In a Twitter announcement, Dotson said, “I’ll be back in 2021 to give y’all the summary … Chapter 4.”

The growth of Dotson was one of the bright spots in a down year for Penn State. He finished with 52 catches, 884 yards, and eight touchdowns in nine games.

Many wondered if Dotson would choose to enter the NFL Draft after his successful campaign against some good cornerbacks in the Big Ten.

Dotson instead returning for his senior season as the team’s number one offensive weapon in 2021.