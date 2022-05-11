GREEN BAY, Wi. (WHTM) — For former Penn State offensive lineman, Rasheed Walker, being inside an NFL locker room is still unbelievable.

Walker arrived in Green Bay after being selected in the 7th Round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers.

“It has been my dream since I was a kid,” said Walker. “I’ve been playing Madden since I was a little kid using Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers. So it’s just so crazy. I’m just so thankful to just have this opportunity.”

Now, Walker will have the chance to block for the guy he would play with in a videogame. And Green Bay couldn’t be more excited to have the Nittany Lion. The Packers didn’t think Walker be available to them in the final day of the draft.

“We didn’t really see Rasheed falling to where he did. And at some point we figured it was worth it,” said Green Bay Packers General Brian Gutekunst after the conclusion of the NFL draft. “(In) the spring, he wasn’t able to do some things because he was dealing with an injury and stuff. So maybe that’s part of it, we are not really sure. But, like I said, after a while we thought it was too good to pass up.”

Walker was the third offensive lineman selected by the Packers in this year’s draft. And so far, he’s fitting right into ‘Titletown.’

“It kind of reminds me of a college town – kind of like Penn State. That’s the first thing I noticed when I was landing at the airport,” Walker said. “I ain’t going to lie, I think Green Bay got Penn State (and) College Station beat with the weather. It’s way colder out here. I was out here a few weeks ago, and that was the coldest I’ve every been.”

Walker joked that he will be alright once he buys a coat, which shouldn’t be a problem after he signed his rookie contract with the Packers on Monday.

There’s going to be a lot of competition on the offensive line this year in Green Bay, but all Walker said he needs is a chance to show what he’s got.

“I was just happy to have an opportunity. That’s all I needed was an opportunity,” said Walker. “I want to help the team win games, win Super Bowls. So I didn’t come here for no reason.”