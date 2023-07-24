PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Barbie is experiencing a revival in popularity following the release of the Barbie movie on July 21. However, Barbie is not all pink and sparkly like some people believe. In fact, Barbie has promoted young children’s involvement in sports through producing female hockey player barbies, barbie gymnasts, barbie tennis players and more.

Select Pennsylvania sports have been incorporated into the Barbie universe and these special edition Barbies can serve as not only a great addition to a sports fans collection, but also help to introduce young girls, and boys, to keystone state sports.

There have been two Pennsylvania sports Barbies released by Mattel.

NBA Philadelphia 76ers Barbie doll

Mattel joined forces with the NBA in 1999 to release Barbies dressed in each team’s uniform and warmup top. Included in that collection was a 76ers Barbie wearing the black and red uniform featuring the jersey logo from the 1997-2009 era. The Barbie came with a Spalding basketball for Barbie to play with.

The 76ers Barbie is currently on Ebay with prices ranging from $18.00 to $70.69, based on condition, for those still in the box.

Penn State cheerleader Barbie doll

In 1996, Barbie released the university collection which featured cheerleaders representing a variety of colleges, including Penn State. They released dolls of different ethnicities dressed in a blue and white Penn State cheerleading outfit holding white and blue pom poms and donning the Nittany Lion.

On Ebay, the Penn State University Barbie dolls are on sale for around $10 to $30.

If you are a Barbie fan and a Pennsylvania sports fan, these two Barbies are a must-add for your collection.