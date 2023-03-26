(Stacker) — From the roaring crowd to squeaking sneakers on the hardwood, high school boys basketball is a beloved American pastime.

The sport’s school roots date back to its 19th-century beginnings. After all, James Naismith invented basketball as a physical education activity. The concept of a state championship for high school basketball soon followed. Illinois, for example, held a state championship as early as 1908. Other states with early high school basketball championships include Indiana (first championship in 1911) and Wisconsin (1916).

Now, the sport is etched into the ethos of the American high school. Over half a million boys play on their high school basketball team, according to 2021-22 school year data compiled by the National Federation of State High School Associations. That figure represents over 18,000 teams competing across all 50 states, grinding out games in high school gyms on dark winter nights.

But when not every team plays one another, how do you separate the wheat from the chaff? Luckily, the data-driven nature of sports means there are plenty of avenues for rating and ranking basketball teams.

Stacker compiled boys high school basketball rankings in Pennsylvania using MaxPreps. MaxPreps’ rankings factor in win-loss record, win quality, and strength of schedule. Read on through to find out the best boys basketball schools in Pennsylvania.

Class A

1. Imani Christian Academy (Pittsburgh): 20-5 (9-0 in WPIAL 1A 1), 24.5 rating, 17 straight wins

2. Berlin Brothersvalley (Berlin): 25-2 (4-0 in Conference), 19.8 rating, 6 straight wins

3. Union Area (New Castle): 25-3 (9-1 in WPIAL 1A 1), 17.8 rating

4. Linville Hill (Paradise): 25-0 (12-0 in Conference), 17.2 rating

5. Elk County Catholic (St. Marys): 26-3 (15-1 in Conference), 15.4 rating

Class AA

1. Aliquippa: 23-6 (9-0 in WPIAL 2A 1), 20.8 rating, 10 straight wins

2. Holy Cross (Dunmore): 22-5 (10-2 in Lackawanna 3), 19.1 rating

3. Dock Mennonite (Lansdale): 27-3 (14-0 in Bicentennial), 15.0 rating

4. Constitution (Philadelphia): 18-9 (9-1 in Conference), 14.5 rating

5. Northgate (Pittsburgh): 21-7 (7-3 in WPIAL 2A 1), 14.0 rating

Class AAA

1. West Catholic (Philadelphia): 18-10 (10-4 in Conference), 29.8 rating, 5 straight wins

2. Devon Prep (Devon): 13-13 (3-11 in Conference), 21.3 rating

3. Trinity (Camp Hill): 25-3 (14-0 in Mid-Penn – Capital), 20.6 rating

4. Executive Education Academy Charter School (Allentown): 20-4, 20.1 rating

5. Bishop Guilfoyle (Altoona): 24-5 (18-2 in Laurel Highlands), 19.9 rating, 2 straight losses

6. Franklin: 23-5 (9-0 in District 10 Region 6), 19.5 rating

7. Penn Cambria (Cresson): 24-5 (14-4 in Laurel Highlands), 19.2 rating

8. Brookville: 24-3 (8-1 in District 9), 18.2 rating

9. Holy Redeemer (Wilkes-Barre): 20-3 (10-0 in Wyoming Valley 2), 17.8 rating

10. Mid Valley (Throop): 20-7 (9-3 in Lackawanna 3), 16.5 rating

Class AAAA

1. Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia): 25-3 (12-1 in Conference), 35.7 rating, 5 straight wins, #20 national rank

2. Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia): 28-3 (10-0 in Conference), 33.5 rating, 13 straight wins, #5 national rank

3. Lincoln Park Performing Arts (Midland): 29-1 (12-0 in WPIAL 4A 2), 33.2 rating, 18 straight wins

4. Cardinal O’Hara (Springfield): 18-9 (8-6 in Conference), 26.3 rating

5. Hampton (Allison Park): 25-3 (10-0 in WPIAL 4A 1), 24.9 rating

6. Archbishop Carroll (Radnor): 15-9 (7-6 in Conference), 24.8 rating

7. Laurel Highlands (Uniontown): 25-4 (9-1 in WPIAL 4A 3), 24.8 rating

8. North Catholic (Cranberry Township): 20-8 (10-2 in WPIAL 4A 2), 22.3 rating

9. Highlands (Natrona Heights): 23-6 (8-2 in WPIAL 4A 1), 21.0 rating

10. Berks Catholic (Reading): 23-5 (6-4 in Berks County 1), 20.7 rating

11. Uniontown: 23-5 (9-1 in WPIAL 4A 3), 20.5 rating

12. Allentown Central Catholic (Allentown): 22-8 (9-5 in Lehigh Valley), 20.3 rating

13. Greater Johnstown (Johnstown): 22-4 (16-3 in Laurel Highlands), 20.1 rating

14. Central (Martinsburg): 22-3 (17-1 in Laurel Highlands), 19.4 rating, 2 straight losses

15. South Allegheny (McKeesport): 21-7 (8-2 in WPIAL 4A 4), 18.7 rating

16. Valley View (Archbald): 22-5 (11-3 in Lackawanna 1), 18.6 rating

17. Beaver: 17-6 (8-4 in WPIAL 4A 2), 17.1 rating, 2 straight losses

18. Fleetwood: 22-5 (10-1 in Berks County 3), 13.7 rating, 2 straight losses

19. Warren: 16-8 (7-3 in District 10 Region 5), 13.1 rating

20. Scranton Prep (Scranton): 17-11 (5-4 in Lackawanna 1), 12.8 rating, 2 straight losses

Class AAAAA

1. Radnor: 28-1 (18-0 in Central), 31.9 rating

2. Archbishop Ryan (Philadelphia): 17-10 (10-4 in Conference), 28.4 rating

3. Penn Hills (Pittsburgh): 23-5 (9-1 in WPIAL 5A 2), 26.8 rating

4. Cathedral Prep (Erie): 24-3 (11-1 in District 10 Region 7), 24.9 rating

5. Exeter Township (Reading): 24-6 (7-3 in Berks County 1), 22.3 rating, 8 straight wins

6. Abington Heights (Clarks Summit): 23-5 (11-2 in Lackawanna 1), 22.2 rating

7. North Hills (Pittsburgh): 21-7 (8-2 in WPIAL 5A 4), 21.8 rating

8. Chartiers Valley (Bridgeville): 15-7 (4-6 in WPIAL 5A 4), 19.4 rating, 2 straight losses

9. Gateway (Monroeville): 17-7 (9-1 in WPIAL 5A 3), 19.0 rating, 3 straight losses

10. East (West Chester): 19-9 (9-3 in Ches-Mont – National), 18.9 rating

11. Peters Township (McMurray): 21-6 (7-1 in WPIAL 5A 1), 18.8 rating

12. Mars: 17-11 (6-4 in WPIAL 5A 4), 18.4 rating

13. South Fayette (McDonald): 16-10 (5-5 in WPIAL 5A 4), 18.4 rating

14. Pocono Mountain West (Pocono Summit): 21-7 (7-0 in Mountain Valley), 18.3 rating

15. Chichester (Boothwyn): 21-5 (7-1 in Delaware Valley), 18.1 rating

16. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast Catholic (Drexel Hill): 12-11 (4-9 in Conference), 16.9 rating, 3 straight losses

17. Shaler Area (Pittsburgh): 16-8 (7-3 in WPIAL 5A 2), 16.6 rating, 2 straight losses

18. Unionville (Kennett Square): 22-6 (9-1 in Ches-Mont – American), 16.5 rating, 2 straight losses

19. West Philadelphia (Philadelphia): 16-12 (8-2 in Conference), 16.4 rating

20. Murrell Dobbins Vo-Tech (Philadelphia): 25-3 (11-0 in Conference), 16.3 rating

Class AAAAAA

1. Roman Catholic (Philadelphia): 26-3 (11-2 in Conference), 37.3 rating, 9 straight wins, #17 national rank

2. Reading: 30-1 (12-0 in Berks County 1), 31.7 rating, 22 straight wins

3. Archbishop Wood (Warminster): 19-8 (9-4 in Conference), 30.8 rating

4. New Castle: 24-4 (9-1 in WPIAL 6A 1), 28.0 rating

5. State College: 25-3 (14-1 in Conference), 27.7 rating

6. St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia): 16-7 (9-4 in Conference), 26.7 rating, 2 straight losses

7. Spring-Ford (Royersford): 29-3 (11-1 in Pioneer – Liberty), 26.2 rating

8. Lower Merion (Ardmore): 24-6 (14-4 in Central), 26.2 rating

9. Central Catholic (Pittsburgh): 19-10 (7-3 in WPIAL 6A 1), 24.8 rating

10. Plymouth Whitemarsh (Plymouth Meeting): 25-3 (16-0 in Conference), 23.9 rating

11. Downingtown West (Downingtown): 22-8 (10-2 in Ches-Mont – National), 22.9 rating

12. Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg): 21-5 (11-3 in Conference), 22.6 rating, 2 straight losses

13. Father Judge (Philadelphia): 11-12 (6-7 in Conference), 19.6 rating

14. Coatesville: 20-10 (9-4 in Ches-Mont – National), 19.5 rating

15. Williamsport: 18-6, 19.2 rating, 2 straight losses

16. Parkland (Allentown): 19-11 (12-4 in Lehigh Valley), 18.9 rating

17. Upper Darby (Drexel Hill): 21-10 (12-6 in Central), 18.8 rating

18. Emmaus: 20-7 (11-3 in Lehigh Valley), 18.7 rating

19. Central Bucks East (Doylestown): 22-6 (10-2 in Conference), 18.3 rating

20. McDowell (Erie): 17-6 (10-1 in District 10 Region 7), 18.3 rating