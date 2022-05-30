(WHTM) – Team Pennsylvania continued their dominance over Team Maryland with a 28-7 win in the 65th edition of the Big 33 Classic.

It is their sixth win in the last seven matchups that PA came out on top over MD – and it started on defense.

Maryland was held to single digits for the fourth straight game in the rivalry and have now scored just 13 points in those four contests.

It was a dominant day on that side of the ball for guys like McDevitt’s Ryan Russo, CD East’s Mehki Flowers, and Harrisburg’s Justin Cook.

Offensively, it was the Mount Lebanon show.

The first three touchdowns all coming from Blue Devil teammates (Eli Heidenreich, Ethan Kohler, and Alex Tecza) to build a 21-0 lead late in the third quarter.

Since Team Maryland and Team Pennsylvania started battling back in 2013, it is the seventh time that PA has won in the nine games.

In those seven wins, Pennsylvania’s average margin of victory is 17.7 points.

In the two Pennsylvania losses, both have come by one possession – 2018 (31-24) and 2018 (9-6).