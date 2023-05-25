(WHTM) – SportsRecruiters.com says they plan to launch the first PA Big 13 East-West High School Basketball All-Star Games next year.
The event will take place in May 2024 in Dauphin County and will consist of two games. The top senior boys and the top senior girls split into East and West teams will compete against each other.
“We are very excited to create and be involved with a statewide High School Basketball All-Star Game,” said Wayde Marsico, president/CEO of Sports Recruiters. “As far as I’m concerned the All-Star Game is long overdue.”
Sports Recruiters is the organizer of the Mr. and Miss PA Basketball annual awards, and the rosters will be chosen by the voting of the Fabulous Fifty of the program.
Although no event will occur this year, the PA Basketball Selection Committee chose players who would have competed in this year’s games.
The roster is as follows.
2023 PA Big 13 Boys East Roster
Name-High School-Position-Class
- Adam “Budd” Clark-West Catholic-Guard-Senior
- Al Amadou-Springside Chestnut Hill Academy-Forward-Senior
- Anthony Finkley-Roman Catholic-Forward-Senior
- Aris Rodriguez-Reading-Guard-Senior
- Jackson Hicke-Radnor-Guard-Senior
- Justin Edwards-Imhotep Charter-Forward-Senior
- Kachi Nzeh- George School-Center-Senior
- Rahmir Barno-Imhotep Charter-Guard-Senior
- Ruben Rodriguez-Reading-Guard-Senior
- Sultan Adewale-Neumann-Goretti-Forward-Senior
- Thomas Haugh-Perkiomen School-Forward-Senior
- Xzayvier Brown-Roman Catholic-Guard-Senior
- Zion Stanford-West Catholic-Forward-Senior
2023 PA Big 13 Boys West Roster
Name-High School-Position-Class
- Braeden Shrewsberry-State College-Guard-Senior
- Bryce Robson-Deer Lakes-Guard-Senior
- Davion Hill-St. John Neumann Regional Academy-Guard-Senior
- Jimmy Giannetta- St. Joseph-Guard- Senior
- Keondre DeShields-Laurel Highlands-Guard-Senior
- Khali Horton-Keystone Athletic Academy-Forward-Senior
- Makhai Valentine-Steel Valley-Guard-Senior
- Malachi Thomas-Milton Hershey-Forward-Senior
- Mike Bednostin-Trinity Camp Hill-Forward-Senior
- Rodney Gallagher-Laurel Highlands-Guard-Senior
- Shea Champine-Bishop Canevin-Guard-Senior
- Tasso Sfanos-Mars-Guard- Senior
- Vinnie Cugini-Aquinas Academy-Guard-Senior
2023 PA Big 13 Girls East Roster
Name-High School-Position-Class
- Abby Sharpe-Plymouth Whitemarsh-Guard-Senior
- Aleah Snead-Penn Charter-Forward-Senior
- Alexis Hess-Fleetwood-Guard-Senior
- Cire Worley-Abington-Forward-Senior
- Deja Evans-Archbishop Wood-Forward-Senior
- Erin Daley-Plymouth Whitemarsh-Forward-Senior
- Gabby Casey-Lansdale Catholic-Forward-Senior
- Grace Sundback-Westtown-Guard-Senior
- Hannah Griffin-Gwynedd Mercy Academy-Guard-Senior
- Jaida Helm-Lansdale Catholic-Forward-Senior
- Kendell Bennett-Germantown Academy-Forward-Senior
- Taylor Wilson-Archbishop Carroll-Forward-Senior
- Vatijah Davis-Pocono Mountain West-Forward-Senior
2023 PA Big 13 Girls West Roster
Name-High School-Position-Class
- Belle Bosch-Chestnut Ridge-Guard-Senior
- Ciera Toomey-Dunmore-Center-Senior
- Dacia Lewandowski-North Catholic-Guard-Senior
- Genesis Meadows-Lancaster Country Day-Guard-Senior
- Jasmine Timmerson-North Allegheny-Guard-Senior
- Jenna Muha-Shade-Forward-Senior
- Macy Sardone- Homer-Center-Guard-Senior
- Maddie Knier-Manheim Central-Forward-Senior
- Maddie Webber-South Fayette-Guard-Senior
- Mairan Haggerty-Neshannock-Guard-Senior
- Marissa Gingrich-Mifflin County-Guard-Senior
- Minyhah Easterling-Glendale-Forward-Senior
- Taylor Ferraro-Cedar Cliff-Guard-Senior