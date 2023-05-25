(WHTM) – SportsRecruiters.com says they plan to launch the first PA Big 13 East-West High School Basketball All-Star Games next year.

The event will take place in May 2024 in Dauphin County and will consist of two games. The top senior boys and the top senior girls split into East and West teams will compete against each other.

“We are very excited to create and be involved with a statewide High School Basketball All-Star Game,” said Wayde Marsico, president/CEO of Sports Recruiters. “As far as I’m concerned the All-Star Game is long overdue.”

Sports Recruiters is the organizer of the Mr. and Miss PA Basketball annual awards, and the rosters will be chosen by the voting of the Fabulous Fifty of the program.

Although no event will occur this year, the PA Basketball Selection Committee chose players who would have competed in this year’s games.

The roster is as follows.

2023 PA Big 13 Boys East Roster

Name-High School-Position-Class

Adam “Budd” Clark-West Catholic-Guard-Senior

Al Amadou-Springside Chestnut Hill Academy-Forward-Senior

Anthony Finkley-Roman Catholic-Forward-Senior

Aris Rodriguez-Reading-Guard-Senior

Jackson Hicke-Radnor-Guard-Senior

Justin Edwards-Imhotep Charter-Forward-Senior

Kachi Nzeh- George School-Center-Senior

Rahmir Barno-Imhotep Charter-Guard-Senior

Ruben Rodriguez-Reading-Guard-Senior

Sultan Adewale-Neumann-Goretti-Forward-Senior

Thomas Haugh-Perkiomen School-Forward-Senior

Xzayvier Brown-Roman Catholic-Guard-Senior

Zion Stanford-West Catholic-Forward-Senior

2023 PA Big 13 Boys West Roster

Name-High School-Position-Class

Braeden Shrewsberry-State College-Guard-Senior

Bryce Robson-Deer Lakes-Guard-Senior

Davion Hill-St. John Neumann Regional Academy-Guard-Senior

Jimmy Giannetta- St. Joseph-Guard- Senior

Keondre DeShields-Laurel Highlands-Guard-Senior

Khali Horton-Keystone Athletic Academy-Forward-Senior

Makhai Valentine-Steel Valley-Guard-Senior

Malachi Thomas-Milton Hershey-Forward-Senior

Mike Bednostin-Trinity Camp Hill-Forward-Senior

Rodney Gallagher-Laurel Highlands-Guard-Senior

Shea Champine-Bishop Canevin-Guard-Senior

Tasso Sfanos-Mars-Guard- Senior

Vinnie Cugini-Aquinas Academy-Guard-Senior

2023 PA Big 13 Girls East Roster

Name-High School-Position-Class

Abby Sharpe-Plymouth Whitemarsh-Guard-Senior

Aleah Snead-Penn Charter-Forward-Senior

Alexis Hess-Fleetwood-Guard-Senior

Cire Worley-Abington-Forward-Senior

Deja Evans-Archbishop Wood-Forward-Senior

Erin Daley-Plymouth Whitemarsh-Forward-Senior

Gabby Casey-Lansdale Catholic-Forward-Senior

Grace Sundback-Westtown-Guard-Senior

Hannah Griffin-Gwynedd Mercy Academy-Guard-Senior

Jaida Helm-Lansdale Catholic-Forward-Senior

Kendell Bennett-Germantown Academy-Forward-Senior

Taylor Wilson-Archbishop Carroll-Forward-Senior

Vatijah Davis-Pocono Mountain West-Forward-Senior

2023 PA Big 13 Girls West Roster

Name-High School-Position-Class