LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WHTM) — Angel of Empire, a horse from Pine Grove, Pennsylvania, finished third at the 149th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday.

Mage, ridden by Javier Castellanos, won the Running of the Roses. He was listed at 15-1 odds.

Starting in poll position No. 14, Angel of Empire began the race at the very back of the pack. He was second to last in the first half of the race with his jockey Flavien Prat. But it’s a position that Angel of Empire thrives in, he’s a horse that loves to run off the pace and make a push in the back stretch.

Around the final turn, Angel of Empire made his kick, bolting from the middle of the pack into third. But he couldn’t close the distance between Mage and Two Phil’s, finishing third, but still to show.

Trained by one of the best trainers in the country, Brad Cox, Angel of Empire still has a bright future ahead of him. The 3-year-old colt is peaking at the right time and surely will win a few more races this summer.

Before the Kentucky Derby, the rising star horse won the past two races it competed in, The Arkansas Derby (Grade 1) and the Rising Star Stakes (Grade 2) in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The next race in the Triple Crown series, The Preakness Stakes, races on Saturday May 20th in Baltimore, Maryland and it would be a close-to-home race for Angel of Empire if his owners choose to have him compete.

Angel of Empire was raised at Blackstone Farm in Schuylkill County, which has been ranked as the state’s top breeder for the past four years.