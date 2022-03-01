(WHTM) — Pennsylvania is ready for the 65th annual Big 33 Football Classic.

Tuesday morning, the team announced which Pennsylvania high school players would face Maryland’s team. Seven players are from the Midstate.

“There’s a reason Big 33 is as selective as it is and if you look at the roster, everybody is going to a big school. There’s a lot of competition that isn’t usually seen in a week-to-week basis in a regular high school football schedule,” Ryan Brubacher of Cocalico High School said.

“It was always a big deal but this year I think it’s an even bigger deal coming off the pandemic last year. I think it’s going to be a real good year for the Big 33,” Mekhi Flowers of Central Dauphin East High School said.

The game will take place on May 30 at Rocco Ortenzio Stadium in Harrisburg.