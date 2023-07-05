PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – The 2023 Pennsylvania Speedweek was finally able to conclude yesterday despite multiple rain delays and cancelations.

Anthony Macri drove away the Speedweek Champion with 989 points following three first place finishes. Macri came in first at Lincoln Speedway on June 24, BAPS Motor Speedway on June 25 and Port Royal on July 4.

The Speedweek results are as follows:

2023 Sprint Car Speedweek points final:

(final position, car, driver, final points)

1.    39M    Anthony Macri    989*
2.    19    Brent Marks    826*
3.    13    Justin Peck    739*
4.    8/51    Freddie Rahmer    698*
5.    91    Kyle Reinhardt    637*
6.    44    Dylan Norris    578*
7.    58    Tanner Thorson    573
8.    48    Danny Dietrich    443*
9.    69K    Lance Dewease    515
10.    11    T J Stutts    499*
11.    23    Devon Borden    466*
12.    5w    Lucas Wolfe    394*
13.    39T    Cameron Smith    377*
14.    6    Ryan Smith    330*
15.    33W    Michael Walter    314
16.    55    Mike Wagner    306
17.    5    Dylan Cisney    277
18.    2D    Chase Dietz    264
19.    99M    Kyle Moody    273
20.    1x    Chad Trout    211
21.    8/12    Billy Dietrich    201
22.    45    Jeff Halligan    198
23.    67    Justin Whittall    194
24.    35/11a    Austin Bishop    179*
25.    75    Tyler Ross    168
26.    27    Troy Wagaman Jr    160
27.    7    Trey Hivner    145
28.    1    Logan Wagner    143
29.    69    Tim Glatfelter    137
30.    5E    Brandon Rahmer    136
31.    99    Skylar Gee    133
32.    17B    Steve Buckwalter    90
33.    33    Riley Emig    73
34.    1M    Landon Myers    72
35.    16    Matt Campbell    69
36.    27s    Alan Krimes    52
37.    55    Jake Swanson    47
38.    1w    Tyler Reeser    45
39.    33    Derek Hauck    35
40.    90    Jordan Givler    33
41.    5K    Jake Karklin    32
42.    55    Dallas Schott    30
43.    41    Logan Rumsey    25
44.    47K    Kody Lehman    27
45.    35    Jason Shultz    23
46.    20    Ryan Taylor    22
47.    19R    Mark Smith    20
48.    36a    Eddie Lumbar    16*
49.    77K    Tyler Bear    12
49.    4    Zane Rudisill    12
49.    38    Brett Strickler    12
52.    98    Jarrett Cavalet    11
52.    38    Cory Haas    11
54.    35    Tyler Esh    10
54.    16A    Aaron Bollinger    10
56.    20B    Cody Bova    9
57.    23    Chris Arnold    8
58.    12D    Steven Downs    6
59.    99    Devin Adams    5
60.    5    Glenndon Forsythe    4
61.    14T    Tyler Walton    3
61.    66a    Cody Fletcher    3
63.    3D    Dave Grube    2
64.    00K    Kyle Spence    1
64.    D57    Jeff Miller    1
64.    9    Gordon Senft III    1
64.    36*    Devin Brenneman    1
64.    24B    Dustin Baney    1
64.    95    Garrett Bard    1

*    33    Gerard McIntyre Jr
**    12    Blane Heimbach

* attended both Port Royal Rain Outs
**attended both Port Royal Rain Outs and Selinsgrove Rain Out

Lincoln Speedway was originally scheduled to hold a race on Monday, June 26, which was moved to Thursday because of rain. June 27 at Grandview Speedway canceled the planned race. Rain delayed Williams Grove Speedway on June 30, but a race was able to be squeezed in after the drops. Port Royal’s original races set for Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2 were both rained out.

Action will continue for the J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars at Williams Grove Speedway on July 7 and Lincoln Speedway and Port Royal Speedway on July 8.

Selinsgrove Speedway will be holding their rescheduled Speedweek race July 9, but it will not count towards Speedweek points. However, there is still a $10,000 purse up for grabs.

The JS Classics Central PA Spring Car Series standings are as follows:

Listing; position, car number, driver, points, series wins

After 7/4

1.    8/51    Freddie Rahmer    835    9
2.    39M    Anthony Macri    831    7
3.    48    Danny Dietrich 749    2
4.    23    Devon Borden    557    3
5.    19    Brent Marks    506    4
6.    69k    Lance Dewease    373    3
7.    99m    Kyle Moody    366    1
8.    13    Justin Peck    351    1
9.    44    Dylan Norris    328    1
10.    91    Kyle Reinhardt    310    1
11.    2D    Chase Dietz    308    2
12.    45    Jeff Halligan    273    1
13.    5    Dylan Cisney    250    1
14.    75/5    Tyler Ross    235
15.    11    T J Stutts    231
16.    5w    Lucas Wolfe    220    1
17.    55    Mike Wagner    218
17.    27    Troy Wagaman Jr    199    1
19.    67    Justin Whittall    192
20.    5e    Brandon Rahmer    173
21.    1x    Chad Trout    164
22.    17e    Steve Buckwalter    160    1
23.    26    Zeb Wise    144    1
24.    39T    Cameron Smith    143
25.    8/12    Billy Dietrich    124