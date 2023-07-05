PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – The 2023 Pennsylvania Speedweek was finally able to conclude yesterday despite multiple rain delays and cancelations.

Anthony Macri drove away the Speedweek Champion with 989 points following three first place finishes. Macri came in first at Lincoln Speedway on June 24, BAPS Motor Speedway on June 25 and Port Royal on July 4.

The Speedweek results are as follows:

2023 Sprint Car Speedweek points final:

(final position, car, driver, final points)

1. 39M Anthony Macri 989*

2. 19 Brent Marks 826*

3. 13 Justin Peck 739*

4. 8/51 Freddie Rahmer 698*

5. 91 Kyle Reinhardt 637*

6. 44 Dylan Norris 578*

7. 58 Tanner Thorson 573

8. 48 Danny Dietrich 443*

9. 69K Lance Dewease 515

10. 11 T J Stutts 499*

11. 23 Devon Borden 466*

12. 5w Lucas Wolfe 394*

13. 39T Cameron Smith 377*

14. 6 Ryan Smith 330*

15. 33W Michael Walter 314

16. 55 Mike Wagner 306

17. 5 Dylan Cisney 277

18. 2D Chase Dietz 264

19. 99M Kyle Moody 273

20. 1x Chad Trout 211

21. 8/12 Billy Dietrich 201

22. 45 Jeff Halligan 198

23. 67 Justin Whittall 194

24. 35/11a Austin Bishop 179*

25. 75 Tyler Ross 168

26. 27 Troy Wagaman Jr 160

27. 7 Trey Hivner 145

28. 1 Logan Wagner 143

29. 69 Tim Glatfelter 137

30. 5E Brandon Rahmer 136

31. 99 Skylar Gee 133

32. 17B Steve Buckwalter 90

33. 33 Riley Emig 73

34. 1M Landon Myers 72

35. 16 Matt Campbell 69

36. 27s Alan Krimes 52

37. 55 Jake Swanson 47

38. 1w Tyler Reeser 45

39. 33 Derek Hauck 35

40. 90 Jordan Givler 33

41. 5K Jake Karklin 32

42. 55 Dallas Schott 30

43. 41 Logan Rumsey 25

44. 47K Kody Lehman 27

45. 35 Jason Shultz 23

46. 20 Ryan Taylor 22

47. 19R Mark Smith 20

48. 36a Eddie Lumbar 16*

49. 77K Tyler Bear 12

49. 4 Zane Rudisill 12

49. 38 Brett Strickler 12

52. 98 Jarrett Cavalet 11

52. 38 Cory Haas 11

54. 35 Tyler Esh 10

54. 16A Aaron Bollinger 10

56. 20B Cody Bova 9

57. 23 Chris Arnold 8

58. 12D Steven Downs 6

59. 99 Devin Adams 5

60. 5 Glenndon Forsythe 4

61. 14T Tyler Walton 3

61. 66a Cody Fletcher 3

63. 3D Dave Grube 2

64. 00K Kyle Spence 1

64. D57 Jeff Miller 1

64. 9 Gordon Senft III 1

64. 36* Devin Brenneman 1

64. 24B Dustin Baney 1

64. 95 Garrett Bard 1

* 33 Gerard McIntyre Jr

** 12 Blane Heimbach

* attended both Port Royal Rain Outs

**attended both Port Royal Rain Outs and Selinsgrove Rain Out

Lincoln Speedway was originally scheduled to hold a race on Monday, June 26, which was moved to Thursday because of rain. June 27 at Grandview Speedway canceled the planned race. Rain delayed Williams Grove Speedway on June 30, but a race was able to be squeezed in after the drops. Port Royal’s original races set for Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2 were both rained out.

Action will continue for the J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars at Williams Grove Speedway on July 7 and Lincoln Speedway and Port Royal Speedway on July 8.

Selinsgrove Speedway will be holding their rescheduled Speedweek race July 9, but it will not count towards Speedweek points. However, there is still a $10,000 purse up for grabs.

The JS Classics Central PA Spring Car Series standings are as follows:

Listing; position, car number, driver, points, series wins

After 7/4

1. 8/51 Freddie Rahmer 835 9

2. 39M Anthony Macri 831 7

3. 48 Danny Dietrich 749 2

4. 23 Devon Borden 557 3

5. 19 Brent Marks 506 4

6. 69k Lance Dewease 373 3

7. 99m Kyle Moody 366 1

8. 13 Justin Peck 351 1

9. 44 Dylan Norris 328 1

10. 91 Kyle Reinhardt 310 1

11. 2D Chase Dietz 308 2

12. 45 Jeff Halligan 273 1

13. 5 Dylan Cisney 250 1

14. 75/5 Tyler Ross 235

15. 11 T J Stutts 231

16. 5w Lucas Wolfe 220 1

17. 55 Mike Wagner 218

17. 27 Troy Wagaman Jr 199 1

19. 67 Justin Whittall 192

20. 5e Brandon Rahmer 173

21. 1x Chad Trout 164

22. 17e Steve Buckwalter 160 1

23. 26 Zeb Wise 144 1

24. 39T Cameron Smith 143

25. 8/12 Billy Dietrich 124