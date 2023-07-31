PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – The Philadelphia Eagles popular Kelly Green throwback uniforms will be back on display at Lincoln Financial Field on Oct. 22 for the first time in almost three decades.

The birds will don the early ’90s look in Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins for Sunday Night Football and again on Nov. 26 against the Buffalo Bills in Week 12.

“We are thrilled to bring back the Kelly Green uniform and helmet this season, and are equally excited to celebrate our team’s history with Eagles fans everywhere,” said Jeffrey Lurie, Philadelphia Eagles Chairman & CEO. “This is something we have wanted to do for a long time, and from the feedback we have gotten from our fans, we knew they felt the same way.”

The uniform is the iconic Kelly Green with white numbers and black trim on the front, back and shoulder pads. The older Eagles logo from the early ’90s is under the Nike logo on the shoulders. The pants are gray and have Kelly Green, white and black stripes on the side.

The helmet is Kelly Green and has gray Eagle wings trimmed in white. The facemask is gray.

“These uniforms not only honor our past and the many legends who have helped shape our franchise along the way, they also represent the passion of our incredible fans and the generations that have been authentically linked by them,” said Don Smolenski, Philadelphia Eagles President.

The last time the Eagles wore a uniform akin to the Kelly Green style was in the first week of the 2010 season in celebration of the 50th anniversary of their 1960 NFL Championship.