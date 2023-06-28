NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WHTM) – The Philadelphia Flyers currently have 10 draft picks, with two in the first round, heading into the start of the National Hockey League Draft on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

This will be the first big event with new general manager Danny Brière at the helm since entering the position on a full-time basis last month.

For the first round the Flyers have their own, first round pick (7th overall), as well as the 22nd pick from the Ivan Provorov trade.

The full list of Flyers draft picks is as follows:

Round 1: 7th overall

Round 1: 22nd overall

Round 3: 87th overall

Round 3: 95th overall

Round 4: 103rd overall

Round 4: 120th overall

Round 5: 135th overall

Round 6: 167th overall

Round 6: 172nd overall

The two main names linked to the Flyers in a recent mock draft were Dalibor Dvorsky and Ryan Leonard.

The two-way Slovakian center Dvorsky is ranked as a top-two center in some NHL scout polls and top five as a shooter.

At the World Junior Championships, Dvorsky faced up against Connor Bedard (who’s projected to go No. 1 overall in the draft), Logan Colley, and Joakim Kemell. Collectively, Dvorsky’s line held their opponents to only two goals. At the U-18 Worlds, Dvorsky continued to show his dominance with eight goals and 13 points in seven games.

Dvorsky is expected to play in Sweden for two more seasons before coming to North America.

Ryan Leonard is the other player in conversation to go to the Flyers. Leonard skates very well, at the top for shooters in the draft and is good at back-checks, according to scouting reports. The Amherst, Massachusetts native also made the USA Hockey’s National Team Development program.

In Plymouth, Michigan Leonard played in 57 games in the program, putting up 51 goals and 43 assists.

Either option has the potential to be a strong player and develop themselves in the Philadelphia Flyers organization that is entering a rebuild.