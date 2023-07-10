SEATTLE, Wash. (WHTM) – The Philadelphia Phillies had 18 draft picks heading into the 2023 MLB Draft, which started July 9. The highest pick being No. 27 overall.

Philadelphia Phillies 2023 MLB Draft Pick Tracker

Round 1, Pick 27 – Aidan Miller, Shortstop, J.W. Mitchell High School

Round 3, Pick 98 – Devin Saltiban, outfielder, signed to play at the University of Hawaii

Round 4, Pick 130 – TayShaun Walton, outfielder, IMG Academy

Round 6, Pick 193 – George Klassen, right-handed pitcher, University of Minnesota

The Phillies are currently third in the National League East with a 48-41 record.