MECHANICSBURG, P.a. (WHTM) — A volleyball state title game regular in the last few years, Trinity was looking for a repeat of the 2020 2A state title game, in which they beat Philipsburg-Osceola for the trophy.

The Mounties weren’t content watching the same movie play out again. After splitting the first two sets, Philipsburg took the final two sets 25-21, 25-21 to secure a 3-1 victory over Trinity in the 2A state championship game.

The Shamrocks have now appeared in the state championship game three out of the last four years — 2020, 2021, and 2023 — with 2020 being the school’s first volleyball state championship.