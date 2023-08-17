WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WHTM) – The Philadelphia Phillies will face the Washington Nationals on Sunday for the sixth annual Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The first Little League Classic at Bowman Field was played in 2017 with the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals.

The point of the special competition is to allow little league players to experience a major league baseball game up close and personal and have a chance to interact with MLB players.

The game does count as a regular season MLB game.

The Phillies are currently second in the National League East with a 66-55 record and the Nationals are in last place with a 54-67 record.

The first games of the 2023 Little League World Series started Wednesday with Media Little League of Media, Pennsylvania is representing the Mid-Atlantic Region. They fell to the Southwest Region 2-1.

Media will play the loser of Northwest and New England game on Saturday at 2 p.m. If Media loses, they will be eliminated from the Little League World Series.