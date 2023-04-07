PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Phillies fans have had to wait 155 days since packing Citizens Bank Park for game five of the World Series.

That sounds like a long wait, but you blink and baseball is back in South Philly. There’s still 155 games to go before another Red October, but there was no shortage of renewed optimism at the home opener that the Phillies would run it back.

“Go phillies! 18th year in a row so there’s nothing like it,” Mechanicsburg residents Patrick and Leslie Shield kept the streak alive as they got ready to head in for the first game of 2023 at Citizens Bank Park — but George Stuhl has them beat.

“I haven’t missed one in the last 20 years, it’s the greatest day it’s like a vacation day,” Stuhl said.

“This is a national holiday for me, this is what it’s all about,” Patrick Shield said on 18 straight years at opening day. “Being a Phillies fan, this is what it’s about.”

The Phillies were the last team in the MLB to record a win, but that didn’t stop fans from bold predictions after last year’s World Series berth.

“I really believe it we’re going back this year, we’re going to get it done, we’re going to finish the job. That’s all there is —” Will Capuano said before Anthony Nelligan interjected, “We’re talking about the Fightins… the Fightins… Let’s go Phils.”

Stuhl and his friend Pete Steck were in agreement: “We will be in the world series again.”

“Without a doubt,” Stuhl said. “This team will pull it together, sneak into the playoffs again, maybe that third spot, but then we’ll make the run again and then we’ll go all the way, complete, finish business. We’re going to finish business.”

Despite some injury concerns, including Rhys Hoskins lost for the year and Bryce Harper working his way back from injury, fans believe the pieces are there.

“They have the talent, it’s just a matter of pulling it together,” Shield said. “A little rough start but we’re ready to get rock and rolling and pick things up at home here.”

JT Realmuto certainly got the memo, delivering the first home run of 2023 at Citizens Bank Park with a two run home run to break a 2-2 tie in the seventh inning against the Reds. Edmundo Sosa followed up with a pinch hit solo shot in the eighth as the Phillies went on to win their home opener 5-2 over Cincinnati.