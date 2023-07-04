READING, Pa. (WHTM) – The Philadelphia Phillies No. 6 prospect Johan Rojas has exploded in his recent performances with the Reading Fightin Phils.

Rojas has had four hits in his last seven at-bats and has had two home runs in back-to-back games.

Reading is on a three-game losing streak after only taking one game in its series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels, but Rojas excelled in Sunday and Mondays competitions.

The centerfielder had a batting average of .311 across the two contests.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Rojas joined the Fightin Phils in 2022 and has played in 130 games with the Fightin Phils. This season, he now has eight home runs with a total .314 batting average.

Reading starts a series at the Somerset Patriots tonight at 7:05 p.m..