READING, Pa. (WHTM) – In the fourth game of the six-game series between the Harrisburg Senators and the Reading Fightin Phils on Friday, Mick Abel will lead the pitch for Reading.

Abel is the No. 2 prospect for the Philadelphia Phillies behind Andrew Painter. Abel was selected as the 15th overall pick in the 2020 draft by the Phillies.

The right hander is 2-2 this season on the mound for Reading with an ERA of 4.50. In 2023 Abel has struck out 32 batters.

The Portland, Oregon native joined Reading for part of the 2022 season from the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. The 21-year-old entered the minors the previous season with the Clearwater Threshers.

No. 25 has pitched in a total of 44 games in his professional career and is 11-16 all-time.

The last time Abel saw action was on May 19 against the Somerset Patriots, pitching innings with an ERA of 4.50.

The Senators enter the game in First Energy Stadium tonight 3-0 in the series, having won yesterday’s matchup 9-5.

Harrisburg will start pitcher Jackson Rutledge who is 4-1 with a 2.72 ERA.