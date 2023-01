PASADENA, Ca. (WHTM) — Penn State cruised past the University of Utah 35-21 on Monday night to win the 109th Rose Bowl. It’s the second time in school history that Penn State has won the Rose Bowl. The Nittany Lions last won it in 1995.

The victory also marks head coach James Franklin’s fourth bowl win since arriving at Penn State. Here are the best sights from Pasadena, California as Penn State celebrated winning “The Granddaddy of Them All.”