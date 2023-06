HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears shared the team’s championship season with some young fans.

The team brought the Calder Cup to Penn State Children’s Hospital. The trophy moved from room to room, visiting young patients and their parents.

Ben Eppley and his 19-month-old son, Tyce, check out the Calder Cup during the trophy’s tour of Penn State Health Children’s Hospital on Thursday, June 29, 2023. Bryan Helmer, vice president of hockey operations with the Hershey Bears, brought the cup to share after the hockey team won the 2023 championship.

Benjamin Schaefer, 4, looks on as his mother Allison holds the Calder Cup during the trophy’s tour of Penn State Health Children’s Hospital on Thursday, June 29, 2023. Bryan Helmer, vice president of hockey operations with the Hershey Bears, brought the cup to share after the hockey team won the 2023 championship.

Patti McCarthy, with the patient transport team, reacts after being handed the Calder Cup during the trophy’s tour of Penn State Health Children’s Hospital on Thursday, June 29, 2023. Bryan Helmer, right, vice president of hockey operations with the Hershey Bears, brought the cup to share after the hockey team won the 2023 championship.

Misti Ilgenfrtitz, a registered nurse, holds the Calder Cup during the trophy’s tour of Penn State Health Children’s Hospital on Thursday, June 29, 2023. Bryan Helmer, vice president of hockey operations with the Hershey Bears, brought the cup to share after the hockey team won the 2023 championship.

The Bears have won the cup 12 times, the most in the AHL.