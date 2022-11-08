(WHTM) — The PIAA 2022 boys soccer tournament begins on Tuesday as 16-teams in each classification battle for a chance at a state crown.
Reigning Champions Winchester Thurston (1A), Quaker Valley (2A), and Conestoga (4A) are all gearing up to defend their titles in 2022. Class 3A will crown a new winner this year as Hampton did not qualify for the PIAA 2022 state tournament.
The tournament begins Tuesday Nov. 8 and continues until the championship games begin played on Friday and Saturday Nov. 18 and Nov. 19 at Eagle View Middle School in Mechanicsburg.
We will continue to update this article to provide results, highlights, and pairings after the conclusion of each round in each classification.
Class 4A Bracket
First Round (Tuesday Nov. 8)
Lower Merion vs. Chambersburg
Abington Heights vs. Pennridge
Parkland vs. CB East
Father Judge vs. WC Henderson
Central Dauphin vs. Spring-Ford
State College vs. Seneca Valley
Conestoga vs. Hempfield
Pine-Richland vs. Parkland
Class 3A Bracket
First Round (Tuesday Nov. 8)
Springfield Township vs. Lower Dauphin
Southern Lehigh vs. Selinsgrove
Tunkhannock vs. Cocalico
Archbishop Ryan vs. Phoenixville
Hershey vs. Furness
Bradford vs. Ambridge
Moon Area HS vs. Palmyra
Cathedral Prep vs. Plum
Class 2A Bracket
First Round (Tuesday Nov. 8)
Fleetwood vs. Danville
Northwestern Lehigh vs. Masterman
Lewisburg vs. Dunmore
Conwell-Egan vs. Allentown CC
Deer Lakes vs. Harbor Creek
Juniata vs. Lancaster Catholic
Bedford vs. Beaver Area HS
Mercyhurst Prep vs. Quaker Valley
Class 1A Bracket
First Round (Tuesday Nov. 8)
Tulpehocken vs. Northumberland Christian
Faith Christian vs. Tacony
East Juniata vs. Holy Cross
Moravian Academy vs. Dock Mennonite
McConnellsburg vs. Mt. Cavalry Christian
Karns City vs. Charleroi
Winchester Thurston vs. United
Seneca vs. Eden Christian