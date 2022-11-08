(WHTM) — The PIAA 2022 boys soccer tournament begins on Tuesday as 16-teams in each classification battle for a chance at a state crown.

Reigning Champions Winchester Thurston (1A), Quaker Valley (2A), and Conestoga (4A) are all gearing up to defend their titles in 2022. Class 3A will crown a new winner this year as Hampton did not qualify for the PIAA 2022 state tournament.

The tournament begins Tuesday Nov. 8 and continues until the championship games begin played on Friday and Saturday Nov. 18 and Nov. 19 at Eagle View Middle School in Mechanicsburg.

We will continue to update this article to provide results, highlights, and pairings after the conclusion of each round in each classification.

Class 4A Bracket

First Round (Tuesday Nov. 8)

Lower Merion vs. Chambersburg

Abington Heights vs. Pennridge

Parkland vs. CB East

Father Judge vs. WC Henderson

Central Dauphin vs. Spring-Ford

State College vs. Seneca Valley

Conestoga vs. Hempfield

Pine-Richland vs. Parkland

Class 3A Bracket

First Round (Tuesday Nov. 8)

Springfield Township vs. Lower Dauphin

Southern Lehigh vs. Selinsgrove

Tunkhannock vs. Cocalico

Archbishop Ryan vs. Phoenixville

Hershey vs. Furness

Bradford vs. Ambridge

Moon Area HS vs. Palmyra

Cathedral Prep vs. Plum

Class 2A Bracket

First Round (Tuesday Nov. 8)

Fleetwood vs. Danville

Northwestern Lehigh vs. Masterman

Lewisburg vs. Dunmore

Conwell-Egan vs. Allentown CC

Deer Lakes vs. Harbor Creek

Juniata vs. Lancaster Catholic

Bedford vs. Beaver Area HS

Mercyhurst Prep vs. Quaker Valley

Class 1A Bracket

First Round (Tuesday Nov. 8)

Tulpehocken vs. Northumberland Christian

Faith Christian vs. Tacony

East Juniata vs. Holy Cross

Moravian Academy vs. Dock Mennonite

McConnellsburg vs. Mt. Cavalry Christian

Karns City vs. Charleroi

Winchester Thurston vs. United

Seneca vs. Eden Christian