(WHTM) — The PIAA 2022 field hockey state tournament fields are set and teams are gearing up for their first round matchups beginning on Tuesday. Multiple District lll teams made it into the mix, headlined by district champions Boiling Springs, Palmyra, and Lower Dauphin.
The 16-team brackets are comprised of four-rounds, including the championship game which is scheduled to be played Saturday Nov. 19.
We will continue to update this article to provide results, highlights, and pairings after the conclusion of each round.
Class 3A Bracket
First Round (Tuesday Nov. 8)
Downingtown West vs. Souderton
Cardinal O’Hara vs. Wilson
Honesdale vs. Spring-Ford
Emmaus vs. Methacton
Lower Dauphin vs. Central Bucks West
Easton vs. Great Valley
Conestoga vs. Penn Manor
Pine Richland vs. Manheim Township
Class 2A Bracket
First Round (Tuesday Nov. 8)
Villa Maria Academy vs. Manheim Central
Hershey vs. Radnor
Crestwood vs. West Chester East
Archbishop Carroll vs. Mechanicsburg’
Pocono Mt. East vs. Northern
Gwynedd Mercy vs. Benjamin Rush
Palmyra vs. Merion Mercy Academy
Penn-Trafford vs. Twin Valley
Class 1A Bracket
First Round (Tuesday Nov. 8)
Wyoming Area HS vs. Bishop McDevitt
Northwestern Lehigh vs. West Perry
Lewisburg vs. Berks Catholic
Oley Valley vs. Dock Mennonite
New Hope vs. Greenwood
Central Columbia vs. Wilson Area HS
Boiling Springs vs. Bloomsburg
The Ellis School vs. Newport