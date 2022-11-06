(WHTM) — The PIAA 2022 field hockey state tournament fields are set and teams are gearing up for their first round matchups beginning on Tuesday. Multiple District lll teams made it into the mix, headlined by district champions Boiling Springs, Palmyra, and Lower Dauphin.

The 16-team brackets are comprised of four-rounds, including the championship game which is scheduled to be played Saturday Nov. 19.

We will continue to update this article to provide results, highlights, and pairings after the conclusion of each round.

Class 3A Bracket

First Round (Tuesday Nov. 8)

Downingtown West vs. Souderton

Cardinal O’Hara vs. Wilson

Honesdale vs. Spring-Ford

Emmaus vs. Methacton

Lower Dauphin vs. Central Bucks West

Easton vs. Great Valley

Conestoga vs. Penn Manor

Pine Richland vs. Manheim Township

Class 2A Bracket

First Round (Tuesday Nov. 8)

Villa Maria Academy vs. Manheim Central

Hershey vs. Radnor

Crestwood vs. West Chester East

Archbishop Carroll vs. Mechanicsburg’

Pocono Mt. East vs. Northern

Gwynedd Mercy vs. Benjamin Rush

Palmyra vs. Merion Mercy Academy

Penn-Trafford vs. Twin Valley

Class 1A Bracket

First Round (Tuesday Nov. 8)

Wyoming Area HS vs. Bishop McDevitt

Northwestern Lehigh vs. West Perry

Lewisburg vs. Berks Catholic

Oley Valley vs. Dock Mennonite

New Hope vs. Greenwood

Central Columbia vs. Wilson Area HS

Boiling Springs vs. Bloomsburg

The Ellis School vs. Newport