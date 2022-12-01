(WHTM) — There are only two more weeks remaining in the high school football season, and they are the two most important. The PIAA state tournament semifinals are finally set as teams from Class 6A to 1A battle for their right to play in a championship game.

Aliquippa (4A) and Southern Columbia (2A) are the only two defending state champions left standing in Pennsylvania.

This article will continued to be updated with complete scores, pairings, and highlights from the state semifinals and championship games. The state finals will take place Thursday-Saturday (Dec. 8-10) at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, PA.

Class 6A

Semifinals (Saturday Dec. 3)

St. Joseph’s Prep vs. Garnet Valley

State College vs. Harrisburg

Class 5A

Semifinals (Friday Dec. 2)

Upper Dublin vs. Imhotep Charter

Cocalico vs. Pine-Richland

Class 4A

Semifinals (Friday Dec. 2)

Bishop McDevitt vs. Crestwood

Aliquippa vs. Allentown Central Catholic

Class 3A

Semifinals (Friday/Saturday Dec. 2-3)

Neumann Goretti vs. Wyomissing (Saturday Dec. 3)

Central vs. Belle Vernon (Friday Dec. 2)

Class 2A

Semifinals (Friday Dec. 2)

Southern Columbia vs. Trinity

Steel Valley vs. Westinghouse

Class 1A

Semifinals (Saturday Dec. 3)

Steel High vs. Canton

Port Allegany vs. Union