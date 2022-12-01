(WHTM) — There are only two more weeks remaining in the high school football season, and they are the two most important. The PIAA state tournament semifinals are finally set as teams from Class 6A to 1A battle for their right to play in a championship game.
Aliquippa (4A) and Southern Columbia (2A) are the only two defending state champions left standing in Pennsylvania.
This article will continued to be updated with complete scores, pairings, and highlights from the state semifinals and championship games. The state finals will take place Thursday-Saturday (Dec. 8-10) at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, PA.
Class 6A
Semifinals (Saturday Dec. 3)
St. Joseph’s Prep vs. Garnet Valley
State College vs. Harrisburg
Class 5A
Semifinals (Friday Dec. 2)
Upper Dublin vs. Imhotep Charter
Cocalico vs. Pine-Richland
Class 4A
Semifinals (Friday Dec. 2)
Bishop McDevitt vs. Crestwood
Aliquippa vs. Allentown Central Catholic
Class 3A
Semifinals (Friday/Saturday Dec. 2-3)
Neumann Goretti vs. Wyomissing (Saturday Dec. 3)
Central vs. Belle Vernon (Friday Dec. 2)
Class 2A
Semifinals (Friday Dec. 2)
Southern Columbia vs. Trinity
Steel Valley vs. Westinghouse
Class 1A
Semifinals (Saturday Dec. 3)
Steel High vs. Canton
Port Allegany vs. Union