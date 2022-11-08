(WHTM) — The PIAA 2022 girls soccer tournament kicks off Tuesday as first-round games begin for Class 4A to Class 1A.
The four-round tournament extends from Nov. 8 until the championship games played in all four classes at the turf field at Eagle View Middle School in Mechanicsburg on Friday and Saturday Nov. 18 and 19.
We will continue to update this article to provide results, highlights, and pairings after the conclusion of each round in each classification.
Class 4A Bracket
First Round (Tuesday Nov. 8)
Neshaminy vs. Penn Manor
Wyoming Valley West vs. Conestoga
Parkland vs. CB West
Central vs. Pennridge
Manheim Township vs. Owen J. Roberts
McDowell vs. Peters Township
Central Dauphin vs. CB East
North Allegheny vs. Warwick
Class 3A Bracket
First Round (Tuesday Nov. 8)
Upper Perkiomen vs. Northern
Valley View vs. Shikellamy
Archbishop Wood vs. Bishop Shanahan
Pottsville vs. Greencastle-Antrim
Lower Dauphin vs. Science Leadership
Bradford vs. Mars
Warren vs. Plum
Moon vs. Greater Latrobe
Class 2A Bracket
First Round (Tuesday Nov. 8)
Wyomissing vs. Lewisburg
Northwestern Lehigh vs. Holy Redeemer
Central Columbia vs. Susquenita
Lansdale Catholic vs. Trinity
Fort LeBoeuf vs. North Catholic
Bedford vs. Mt. Pleasant
Avonworth vs. General McLane
Clearfield vs. Central