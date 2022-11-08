If you’re looking to take your soccer skills to the next level, training with a smaller ball will help you develop better ball control.

(WHTM) — The PIAA 2022 girls soccer tournament kicks off Tuesday as first-round games begin for Class 4A to Class 1A.

The four-round tournament extends from Nov. 8 until the championship games played in all four classes at the turf field at Eagle View Middle School in Mechanicsburg on Friday and Saturday Nov. 18 and 19.

We will continue to update this article to provide results, highlights, and pairings after the conclusion of each round in each classification.

Class 4A Bracket

First Round (Tuesday Nov. 8)

Neshaminy vs. Penn Manor

Wyoming Valley West vs. Conestoga

Parkland vs. CB West

Central vs. Pennridge

Manheim Township vs. Owen J. Roberts

McDowell vs. Peters Township

Central Dauphin vs. CB East

North Allegheny vs. Warwick

Class 3A Bracket

First Round (Tuesday Nov. 8)

Upper Perkiomen vs. Northern

Valley View vs. Shikellamy

Archbishop Wood vs. Bishop Shanahan

Pottsville vs. Greencastle-Antrim

Lower Dauphin vs. Science Leadership

Bradford vs. Mars

Warren vs. Plum

Moon vs. Greater Latrobe

Class 2A Bracket

First Round (Tuesday Nov. 8)

Wyomissing vs. Lewisburg

Northwestern Lehigh vs. Holy Redeemer

Central Columbia vs. Susquenita

Lansdale Catholic vs. Trinity

Fort LeBoeuf vs. North Catholic

Bedford vs. Mt. Pleasant

Avonworth vs. General McLane

Clearfield vs. Central